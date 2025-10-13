A Peek Inside the Dining and Wellness Offerings Coming to Cotino, The First Storyliving By Disney Community

The club will offer Disney-themed wellness classes, some inspired by Moana, The Incredibles, Encanto, and more.

As the first residents are moving into Cotino, the first Storyliving By Disney Community near Palm Springs, we are learning a bit more about the design and offerings coming to The Artisan Club, an optional club for residents of the new community.

What’s Happening:

The first residents have already moved into Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney Community near Palm Springs, California.

Those and future Cotino residents may choose to join the voluntary Artisan Club, where optional membership unlocks a number of recreation and relaxation amenities located along the shores of Cotino Bay, featuring the clearest turquoise waters with Crystal Lagoons technology.

The Artisan Club was designed by Disney Imagineers, combining their signature placemaking touches with the mid-century modern architectural styles of the Coachella Valley.

From archival artwork by Disney legends and custom pieces by local artists to enriching environments that bring new stories to life, every detail has been thoughtfully curated.

The club is set to open later this month, giving those club members a place to connect, create, and celebrate together.

The club will also offer unforgettable experiences, like storytelling dinners, art workshops, and more, staffed by Disney Cast members.

The club’s two signature dining spots - Architects Fork and Plot Twist - both offer a staple dining experience for Artisan Club members with fresh, seasonal menus.

Architects Fork, the table-service restaurant, takes members on a creative journey of architecture and design. Every wall is lined with artwork and technical concept designs from throughout Disney history.

Construction documents of iconic projects such as “ it’s a small world

Diners will also see works by celebrated Disney artists including Mary Blair, a hand sketch of Sleeping Beauty Castle by Bruce Bushman, a mockup of Disney’s Contemporary Resort by Ken Chapman and more. Each piece was hand selected by Imagineers from the Walt Disney Imagineering archives.

As for food, members can find a selection of hand-crafted items for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Plot Twist is the Artisan Club’s outdoor beach bar, offering up a selection of beverages and snacks.

Artisan Club members can relax and refresh in comfy lounge seating while soaking up views of Cotino Bay.

Paying homage to the name, members at this location will find book passages and sketches from historic tales that influenced classic Disney stories. From the original Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland to Cinderella’s glass slipper, the backdrop that runs along the bar features characters and icons that will resonate with Disney fans.

Artisan Club members can also enjoy a number of wellness options, like strength training, Pilates, paddleboarding on Cotino Bay, or hitting the court for pickleball or tennis.

Artisan Club members can experience select Disney-inspired fitness experiences - along with other programs and classes - channeling their favorite Disney characters and stories through themed sessions.

Mousercise of Today:

Members can learn to move like the family Madrigal during a high-energy Latin dance cardio class, push a fully-body “Super Circuit" worthy of The Incredibles , channel their inner villain through a wicked power sculpt class, and venture out on Cotino Bay for a paddle board workout during a Stitch-inspired lesson.

All programming will be facilitated by leading health and wellness provider Optum.



A fast-paced, full-body “Super Circuit" will channel the powers of the Pixar Animation Studios film, The Incredibles into an action-packed circuit workout. Members will sprint with Dash’s lightning speed, lift with Mr. Incredible’s super strength and stretch with Elastigirl’s famous flexibility. It will be a dynamic, high-energy session designed to push limits, build strength and agility, and summon members’ inner hero.

Encanto Latin Dance Cardio

A high-energy Latin cardio class will draw inspiration from the vibrant music and culture of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto, blending Colombian dance styles like cumbia, mapalé and porro into a joyful workout for dancers of all levels. Each track will invoke the spirit of a different Madrigal - from Luisa’s powerful drive, to Isabela’s effortless grace, to Mirabel’s spark and heart. Designed to open body and spirit, this session will keep members moving, smiling and sweating from start to finish.

Moana Breathwork

Set along the tranquil shores of Cotino Bay, a Moana-inspired breathwork class will invite guests to connect deeply with the rhythms of the water and their own inner currents. Guided by themes from Moana’s journey - courage, curiosity and finding one’s true course - each breath sequence will mirror the ebb and flow of the tide, from gentle, wave-like inhales to powerful, cleansing exhales. Subtle soundscapes of surf and distant island drums will create an immersive atmosphere, while guided visualizations will evoke open waters, starlit navigation and the call of the horizon. The experience will merge mindfulness and movement into a meditative voyage, leaving participants grounded, energized and ready to chart their own way forward.

Villain Era Power Sculpt: Maleficent Edition

A Maleficent-inspired power sculpt class will conjure strength, control and unapologetic attitude. Slow-burn strength sets will be paired with bold poses and commanding power postures, exuding the dark elegance and magnetic presence of the Mistress of All Evil. Set to a darkly dramatic playlist and framed by moody, cinematic lighting, this session will invite members to own the mirror, command the room and train with confidence.

Stitch & Splash

Inspired by Stitch’s unpredictable spirit, a high-energy paddleboard experience on Cotino Bay will offer a one-of-a-kind workout where balance, fun and a little chaos collide. This series of core-strength sequences, power moves and surprise challenges will keep members on their toes (and sometimes in the water) as they wobble, splash and embrace imperfection, the Experiment 626 way.

A Desert Community of Tomorrow:

Cotino is a groundbreaking project by Disney, the company’s first “Storyliving by Disney" Community. The neighborhood is a vibrant and immersive residential neighborhood that incorporates Disney’s storytelling magic, entertainment, and hospitality expertise into a living space - all designed by Walt Disney Imagineers in collaboration with a number of skilled homebuilders.

Cotino is located in Rancho Mirage, California, which is in the Coachella Valley area. The area is known for its beautiful desert landscapes and is a popular destination for both tourists and residents. Rancho Mirage is close to other notable cities like Palm Springs, making it an ideal location for a luxury residential community.

Homes are already being sold in the community, but worry not - a second Storyliving by Disney Community is on the way with Asteria