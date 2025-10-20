"Incredibles 2" in Real Life: First Interior Photos of the Parr House in Cotino

The new members-only clubhouse brings mid-century modern super-style to life.

Disney has revealed a stunning first look at the Parr House, the signature clubhouse for the new Storyliving by Disney community, Cotino, located in Rancho Mirage, California.

What’s Happening:

The first official photos of the Parr House at Cotino have been released, showcasing the exterior and interior of this exclusive new space.

Inspired by the world of Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles 2 , the Parr House is a clubhouse for voluntary Artisan Club members within the Cotino community.

, the Parr House is a clubhouse for voluntary Artisan Club members within the Cotino community. The building features dramatic mid-century modern architecture and overlooks the turquoise waters of Cotino Bay.

Designed by Disney Imagineers and artists from Pixar, the space will host programming, special events, celebrations, and even offer limited overnight accommodations for members, subject to fees and availability.

The larger Cotino community will feature single-family homes starting from the mid $1 millions, with membership in the Artisan Club available exclusively to residents.

A Super Gathering Place

The Parr House is designed to be the social hub of the Cotino community.

Situated along the shoreline of Cotino Bay, the building features a distinctive angled roofline and massive floor-to-ceiling windows that provide spectacular views of the bay and surrounding mountains.

Inside, the decor continues the mid-century modern theme with elegant, curved furniture and unique light fixtures reminiscent of the era.

An elevated outdoor patio will serve as a prime spot for members to relax and take in the idyllic scenery.

Adjacent to the Parr House is Cotino Bay, which will utilize Crystal Lagoons technology to maintain stunningly clear turquoise waters.

Artisan Club members will have access to private white sand beaches, swim zones, watercraft like kayaks and paddleboards, an outdoor beach bar, and reservable cabanas.

Disney previously released concept art of this space:



About the “Incredible" Architecture

Incredibles 2 is noted for its commitment to mid-century modernism, a design movement popular from roughly 1945 to 1969 that emphasized clean lines, geometric shapes, and a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.

is noted for its commitment to mid-century modernism, a design movement popular from roughly 1945 to 1969 that emphasized clean lines, geometric shapes, and a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. The Parr family’s new home in the film, a sprawling, high-tech mansion, was a love letter to this architectural style. It featured cantilevered structures, terrazzo floors, and vast glass walls, all elements that can be seen in the real-world Parr House at Cotino.

Production designers for the film drew inspiration from legendary architects like Frank Lloyd Wright, Richard Neutra, and John Lautner, who were masters of the style.

More Cotino News: