"Incredibles 2" in Real Life: First Interior Photos of the Parr House in Cotino
The new members-only clubhouse brings mid-century modern super-style to life.
Disney has revealed a stunning first look at the Parr House, the signature clubhouse for the new Storyliving by Disney community, Cotino, located in Rancho Mirage, California.
What’s Happening:
- The first official photos of the Parr House at Cotino have been released, showcasing the exterior and interior of this exclusive new space.
- Inspired by the world of Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles 2, the Parr House is a clubhouse for voluntary Artisan Club members within the Cotino community.
- The building features dramatic mid-century modern architecture and overlooks the turquoise waters of Cotino Bay.
- Designed by Disney Imagineers and artists from Pixar, the space will host programming, special events, celebrations, and even offer limited overnight accommodations for members, subject to fees and availability.
- The larger Cotino community will feature single-family homes starting from the mid $1 millions, with membership in the Artisan Club available exclusively to residents.
A Super Gathering Place
- The Parr House is designed to be the social hub of the Cotino community.
- Situated along the shoreline of Cotino Bay, the building features a distinctive angled roofline and massive floor-to-ceiling windows that provide spectacular views of the bay and surrounding mountains.
- Inside, the decor continues the mid-century modern theme with elegant, curved furniture and unique light fixtures reminiscent of the era.
- An elevated outdoor patio will serve as a prime spot for members to relax and take in the idyllic scenery.
- Adjacent to the Parr House is Cotino Bay, which will utilize Crystal Lagoons technology to maintain stunningly clear turquoise waters.
- Artisan Club members will have access to private white sand beaches, swim zones, watercraft like kayaks and paddleboards, an outdoor beach bar, and reservable cabanas.
- Disney previously released concept art of this space:
About the “Incredible" Architecture
- Incredibles 2 is noted for its commitment to mid-century modernism, a design movement popular from roughly 1945 to 1969 that emphasized clean lines, geometric shapes, and a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.
- The Parr family’s new home in the film, a sprawling, high-tech mansion, was a love letter to this architectural style. It featured cantilevered structures, terrazzo floors, and vast glass walls, all elements that can be seen in the real-world Parr House at Cotino.
- Production designers for the film drew inspiration from legendary architects like Frank Lloyd Wright, Richard Neutra, and John Lautner, who were masters of the style.
