Storyliving by Disney Unveils First Restaurants and Retailers for Cotino Community
The first phase of the Cotino Bay Beach, Dining and Shops town center is set to open in Fall 2026 with an eclectic mix of tenants.
Storyliving by Disney has announced the first wave of tenants for the town center at Cotino, its inaugural residential community in Rancho Mirage, California.
What’s Happening:
- The town center, officially named Cotino Bay Beach, Dining and Shops, has revealed its first four tenants set to open in the initial phase.
- The lineup includes a new waterfront restaurant Elevare, Canadian coffee pioneer Artigiano (in its first U.S. location), local favorite On the Mark Fine Foods & Provisions, and wellness sanctuary Khaga Yoga.
- This first phase of the town center is scheduled to open to the public in Fall 2026.
- The town center will provide visitors with access to the stunning Cotino Bay for a fee, with more details to be released later.
- Homes in the Cotino community are currently available for purchase, with prices starting in the mid $1 millions.
A Curated Collection of Experiences
- The newly announced tenants are set to create a vibrant destination for both Cotino residents and visitors from the greater Coachella Valley.
- Elevare: This brand-new, 8,000-square-foot waterfront restaurant created by Oak View Group and designed by Ignisio Studios will feature refined American cuisine inspired by California’s food scene. With a lively dining room and an expansive terrace overlooking Cotino Bay, it’s poised to become a go-to spot for everything from daily lunch and dinner to special weekend brunches. Elevare will be open for lunch and dinner daily and will offer brunch at weekends.
- Artigiano: A Canadian coffee institution for over 26 years, Artigiano is making its U.S. debut at Cotino. The 3,000-square-foot space will bring its award-winning 100% Arabica blends and warm, European-inspired café atmosphere to the desert.
- On the Mark Fine Foods & Provisions: A beloved Palm Springs specialty market, On the Mark is opening its second location. The 3,700-square-foot shop will offer a curated selection of artisan goods, premium meats, made-to-order sandwiches, wines, and craft beers.
- Khaga Yoga: This 2,000-square-foot yoga sanctuary will offer a diverse range of classes for all levels. The new location will feature two studios, a retail boutique, and classes designed for kids and families.
About Storyliving by Disney
- First announced in 2022, Storyliving by Disney is a new business venture aimed at developing master-planned residential communities infused with the company's legendary attention to detail, placemaking, and guest service.
- The concept is born from decades of Disney Imagineering expertise in creating immersive environments like theme parks and resorts, now applied to the places people call home.
- The heart of each community is a voluntary club membership, which offers residents access to curated experiences, including wellness programming, entertainment, and Disney-themed events. At Cotino, this is the Artisan Club.
- The location of the first community, Cotino, in Rancho Mirage, is a nod to Walt and Lillian Disney, who often sought inspiration and relaxation in the Coachella Valley.
- While Cotino is the first, it won't be the last. Disney has already announced a second Storyliving community, Asteria, which will be located near Raleigh, North Carolina.
- It's important to note that while Disney provides the brand vision and manages the communities, the homes are built and sold by third-party homebuilders.
- Just recently, Disney revealed the first interior photographs of the Parr House
