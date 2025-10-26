Check Out A Traditional Artform with a Disney Flair (and Voice of Mickey Mouse, Bret Iwan) in the Latest "Laughing Place On Location"
We visit one of the last screen-printing locations before taking a look at some of that makes Disney Fine Art so special.
The latest Laughing Place On Location takes us into a traditional print shop with a Disney flair, before showing off some upcoming pieces from the voice of Mickey Mouse himself, Bret Iwan.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, join Benji as he takes a special tour of the Canoga Park headquarters Collectors Editions, home of Disney Fine Art, to take a closer look at one of the last screen-printing studios in the world.
- Benji tours the headquarters with master printer Tim Dickson, who takes us through the vintage layer-by-layer process that brings Disney artwork to life.
- Later, artist Eric Tan showcases his new Disneyland 70th Anniversary Poster Collection, while Bret Iwan - the current voice of Mickey Mouse and an accomplished artist himself - shares his Mickey 95th Anniversary portrait and teases an upcoming National Parks-inspired apparel line, which was formally announced just a few days ago.
- Finally, we visit Disneyana inside Disneyland Park to see where guests can bring a piece of Disney Fine Art magic home.
- You can watch the latest episode below.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com