Photos/Videos: Explore the Programming of Cotino's Artisan Club, Including Excursions and an "Encanto" Inspired Dance Class

California’s Coachella Valley is getting an extra touch of magic as Disney’s Storyliving community Cotino continues to come together. The new community features luxury homes and amenities inspired and brought to life by the amazing creativity and stories of Disney, and Laughing Place had the chance to learn more about the amazing benefits of the membership-option Artisan Club.

Back in 2022, Disney announced its first project with their new venture Storyliving by Disney. Cotino, located in Rancho Mirage, California, was planned as a 618-acre neighborhood filled with 1,900 homes, a 24-acre lagoon called Cotino Bay, resort-style amenities, and a community-focused town center.

Over the past approximately 3 years, Cotino has been an incredibly fun project to watch come to life. While Disney is no stranger to designing communities, I’m looking at you Celebration and Golden Oak, this is Disney’s first venture not explicitly designed for Walt Disney World . Taking inspiration from the mid-century modern architecture found throughout the Coachella Valley, Walt Disney Imagineering has crafted something really special for Disney fans looking to immerse their home life with the quality and magic the media giant is famous for.

For families living at Cotino, one of the most exciting benefits is the option to join the Artisan Club, a beach side community hub that offers unbeatable restaurants, fitness facilities, and beach views. The Disney Imagineering designed space combines the iconic Coachella Valley mid-century modern architecture with their incredible placemaking to create an unforgettable space for members of the club.

In addition to the incredible spaces, including The Incredibles 2-inspired Parr House , Artisan Club will offer exciting event programming exclusive to members. During a media event at Cotino, Laughing Place got an exclusive first look at the luxuries and one of a kind experiences headed to the new club. This includes special fitness classes inspired by Disney storytelling, including an Encanto -inspired Latin Dance Class, which you can watch our video of below.

Beyond health and wellness programming, members of the Artisan Club offer other unforgettable experiences, including creative workshops and classes with Disney artists and animators, photography courses featuring National Geographic experts, lectures and history sessions hosted by the Walt Disney Archives and more.

The fun won't end at Cotino proper, as the club will offer exciting excursions for members to Disneyland , Walt Disney Studios, the Walt Disney Archives, and the Palm Springs Air Museum to see Walt Disney’s personal airplane.

Walt Disney’s long legacy also has ties to the Coachella Valley, and we got to learn all about how Cotino plans to incorporate his love for the region. Originally purchasing a home there in 1948, Walt Disney, while relaxing and rejuvenating in his vacation property, contributed to local arts and charity initiatives in the region. The Artisan Club plans to rotate artifacts and exhibits connected to him at the Member Services Lounge. During our preview, we got to see several items that will be on display for members, including Walt’s Clyde Forsythe painting of a desert smoke tree, props and memorabilia from the Mickey Mouse Club and Disneyland’s Frontierland, and more.

Check out a full video of our programming preview below.

For more information about Cotino, you can visit their official website for more information on pricing, availability, amenities, and more!

