Video: Cotino - A Storyliving Community Officially Opens, Kicking Off Generations of New Memories

California’s Coachella Valley is getting an extra touch of magic as Disney’s Storyliving community Cotino continues to come together. The new community features luxury homes and amenities inspired and brought to life by the amazing creativity and stories of Disney, and Laughing Place had the chance to attend the official opening ceremony of Cotino and the community's members-only Artisan Club.

Back in 2022, Disney announced its first project with their new venture Storyliving by Disney. Cotino, located in Rancho Mirage, California, was planned as a 618-acre neighborhood filled with 1,900 homes, a 24-acre lagoon called Cotino Bay, resort-style amenities, and a community-focused town center.

Over the past approximately 3 years, Cotino has been an incredibly fun project to watch come to life. While Disney is no stranger to designing communities, I’m looking at you Celebration and Golden Oak, this is Disney’s first venture not explicitly designed for Walt Disney World . Taking inspiration from the mid-century modern architecture found throughout the Coachella Valley, Walt Disney Imagineering has crafted something really special for Disney fans looking to immerse their home life with the quality and magic the media giant is famous for.

Well tonight was the night Disney finally kicked off the amazing experiences and memories generations of families will make at their first ever Storyliving community. Prior to the event, we got a chance to check out some of the amazing homes available to purchase, a look at the Artisan Club’s Parr House , and a preview of the upcoming fitness classes and offerings available to members of the exclusive club. And, now, Disney is ready to welcome residents into this amazing new community.

In front of the Artisan Club’s Parr House, media was welcomed to celebrate the grand opening with musical performances, a special ceremony, and remarks by SVP and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Business Claire Bilby.

You can check out the full opening ceremony below.

Read More Cotino: