“Laughing Place On Location” Gets Wild at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the Debut of Zootopia: Better Zoogether!
Join Jeremiah for a look at the brand-new show inside the Tree of Life.
This week, Laughing Place On Location gets wild as we head to Disney's Animal Kingdom to showcase the all-new Zootopia: Better Zoogether!
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- Zootopia: Better Zoogether! officially opened this past Friday at the Walt Disney World theme park, and Jeremiah gives us a look at the new show inside the Tree of Life.
- He also had the chance to talk to Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer and Zootopia co-writer/director Jared Bush and Imagineer Priya Sampat about the new attraction.
- After looking at some of the new show's merchandise, we hop on board Kilimanjaro Safaris to see how the Zootopia franchise was inspired by some of the animals at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- After going On Location, be sure to check out the full Zootopia: Better Zoogether! show below.
