Photos & Videos – Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2024 Characters, Atmosphere, and Entertainment

Star Wars Nite has been a returning favorite since the Disneyland After Dark event series kicked off in 2018, and tonight it returned for the first of eight nights that last from now through May 9th. One of the most immediate changes Guests will notice this year is a new lighting package, with Sleeping Beauty Castle caught in between the Light and Dark sides of the Force.

Lights surrounding the Partners Statue also make a big impact.

Projections on Main Street, U.S.A., typically featured star fields, but this year Disneyland changed it up a bit with a new interactive experience called “Choose Your Path.”

Buildings were sporting their (projected) Rebel or Empire pride.

Main Street is once again home to the “Galactic DJ Party Zone,” spinning mostly non-Star Wars pop songs. But the DJ is also the host of “Choose Your Side,” and Guests are encouraged to participate.

It was as simple as scanning a QR code, which then cast your vote. This can change as the night goes on, so if you really enjoy this element, you can keep coming back for winner reveals throughout the night (advertised times are 9:45 p.m., 10:45 p.m., 11:45 p.m., and 12:30 a.m.).

Our reporter, Mike, voted for the Empire and won!

There were also a few new photo backdrops at the event this year, and a few characters who were new to the event (Fennec Shand and Hera Syndulla). Those two characters also patrol Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge during the day, so the bigger character draws were still the lesser-seen ones.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2024 Characters

Jawas are trying to sell R5-D4 in Adventureland.

Ewoks have made a home for themselves in the forests of Critter Country.

BB-8 is listed as a character meet and greet in Frontierland, although this is essentially an “animated” photo op (his head moves, and that’s it).

Fantasyland is no stranger to royalty, which is why it’s a fitting place for Queen Amidala. She’s up on a stage, and this is a stop-and-pose experience rather than a character encounter.

You never know who you’ll run into in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, where characters aren’t in a fixed location, but roaming around. The event guide lists characters that should be available, and we never saw several from this area that were advertised (Ahsoka Tano, Mandalorian, and Grogu). But we did find the rest, starting with C-3PO.

Fennec Shand from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett was roaming around.

Hera Syndulla from Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka was also out for the night, followed closely by Chopper.

Although not advertised as available for meet-and-greets, Rey and Vi Moradi are part of the “Lightsaber Meet-Up” (more details below), and you may find them roaming around between show times.

Tomorrowland is home to several Sith Lords, including Darth Maul.

Darth Vader (aka Anakin Skywalker) and Imperial Stormtroopers share the same stage as Darth Maul, somewhat reminiscent of Disney’s pre-Lucasfilm acquisition Star Wars events when canon wasn’t taken seriously.

Emperor Palpatine watches from on high above Star Wars Launch Bay, protected by his Royal Guards

There must always be balance to the force, so elsewhere in Tomorrowland, you’ll find the rest of the Skywalker family, Luke and Leia, plus R2-D2.

Lastly, another unadvertised character was fittingly near the Jabba the Hutt photo backdrop, a Gamorrean Guard.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2024 Photo Backdrops

There are two brand-new backdrops this year, both of which are found on Main Street, U.S.A. They also fittingly balance each other, starting with the Light Side.

Mirroring that is the Dark Side photo backdrop.

Frontierland is once again home to the legendary Mythosaur Skull.

And an unadvertised backdrop, a Tatooine Postcard, was on display near Big Thunder Mountain.

Tomorrowland is home to Han Solo in Carbonite.

And he’s just around the corner from his buyer, Jabba the Hutt.

Fantasyland is where you’ll find three thrones, starting with Boba Fett’s.

Bo-Katan’s throne will make any Mandalorian feel regal.

And you’ll feel like the ruler of the galaxy in Emperor Palpatine’s Throne.

Between Fantasyland and Tomorrowland, you’ll also find the Rebel Base.

And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can try racing some Speeder Bikes (or look like you’re doing it).

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2024 Entertainment

The ever-popular Lightsaber Meet-Up with Rey returns (at 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.), encouraging fans to bring their lightsabers to Galaxy’s Edge to help Rey scare off the First Order. It’s always an eye-popping moment when the area is flooded with green, blue, purple, yellow, and red lights.

Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes (aka the Cantina Band) performs hourly on the Rivers of America (9:15 p.m., 10:15 p.m., 11:15 p.m., 12:15 a.m.), using a Fantasmic barge as their traveling stage.

Somewhat similar to the Jedi Training Academy, “Lightsaber Instructional” is a follow-along tutorial that teaches fans some cool techniques for wielding their laser sword. This show is performed three times a night on a pop-up stage near it’s a small world (9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m.)

At Star Wars Nite, you’re the star of the parade in the Fans of the Force Costume Cavalcade (10:25 p.m., 11:25 p.m.). “March of the First Order” takes over Tomorrowland four times a night (9:05 p.m., 10:10 p.m., 11:15 p.m., 12:20 a.m.), with Captain Phasma leading an army of Stormtroopers through the streets. You can see both events in the video below.

Star Wars Nite runs until 1:00 a.m., and starting at 12:30, some special friends appear on the Main Street Train Station for a “Fond Farewell.” It wouldn’t be a visit to Disneyland without seeing Mickey Mouse, and this is your chance to see Mickey and Minnie dressed as Star Wars fans (they are not available for meet and greets).

Every visit to Disneyland is magical, but Disneyland After Dark events allow the park to transform in a different way. Star Wars Nite is a rare treat for fans looking to celebrate their fandom through a variety of photo and entertainment offerings, plus lots of specialty food and beverage items and event-exclusive merchandise.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite will be held this year on April 18, 23, 25, 30 and May 2, 7 and 9.