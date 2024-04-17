The food and beverage menu at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite this year is almost entirely new! There are just six items that are repeated from the 2023 event. And with a property like Star Wars, part of the fun of immersing yourself in this world is activating all of your senses. The full menu was revealed with tonight’s event guide, and we were able to capture a few additional images while trying to get as much done as possible during the four-hour event.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2024 Food & Beverage Menu

Specialty Snacks

Cookies & Cream Stuffed Churro Castle Churro Cart Tomorrowland Churro Cart

Endor Forest Churro (Available until 12:00 a.m.) – Chocolate Coconut Caramel Churro Frontierland Churro Cart New Orleans Square Churro Cart

Green Lightsaber Churro – Sour Apple Churro with Butterscotch Caramel Dipping Sauce Fantasyland Churro Cart " it's a small world



Main Street, U.S.A.

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor Presented by Dryers® Galactic Princess Sundae

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe Galaxy Macaron Pandan Croissant



Little Red Wagon Abregado Space Debris Field Watermelon-Mint Agua Fresca with Mickey Mouse-Shaped Glow Cube



Refreshment Corner Presented by Coca-Cola Pork Belly Pretzel Spicy Firefly Chips Watermelon & Habanero Lime Lemonade



Adventureland

The Tropical Hideaway Mango Pineapple DOLE Whip with Ube-Dusted Croissant



Frontierland

Stage Door Café (Open until 12:00 a.m.) The Bracca Sub Wookiee Funnel Cake



New Orleans Square

Café Orleans – Last Seating at 11:30 p.m. Event Exclusive Three-course meal – select from Smugglers Fries, Mustafar Cheese Monte Cristo Sandwich, and additional options.

Mint Julep Bar Dagobah-bite Beignets

Royal Street Veranda Splox Fritter Pop



Critter Country

Harbour Galley Mos Eisley Spaceport Cookies

Hungry Bear Restaurant (Open until 12:00 a.m.) Lah'mu Burger Polystarch Funnel Cake Dagobah Sunset Slush with Glow Cube



Fantasyland

Red Rose Taverne Level 1313 Loaded Bowl Shili Fruit Blend and Sweet Grains



Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Docking Bay 7 Tattoine Sun-Scortch Tip-Yip with Golden Lichen Grains and Yavin IV Papaya Salad



Kat Saka's Kettle Caramel-filled Eclair

Milk Stand Blue Milk with Gorg Eggs

Oga's Cantina Batu Sea Harvest with Crait Salt Sprinkle Blue Milk with Rum** Rancor Teeth Flight**



Tomorrowland

Alien Pizza Planet Blue Noodle Salad Creamy Pea Pasta Wookiee Whoopie Pie Passion Fruit Limeade

Galactic Grill Dark Nebula Salsa Verde Fries Duel of the Sliders Wookiee Whoopie Pie Dagobah Swamp Water



Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite will be held this year on April 18, 23, 25, 30 and May 2, 7 and 9.