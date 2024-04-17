The food and beverage menu at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite this year is almost entirely new! There are just six items that are repeated from the 2023 event. And with a property like Star Wars, part of the fun of immersing yourself in this world is activating all of your senses. The full menu was revealed with tonight’s event guide, and we were able to capture a few additional images while trying to get as much done as possible during the four-hour event.
Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2024 Food & Beverage Menu
Specialty Snacks
- Cookies & Cream Stuffed Churro
- Castle Churro Cart
- Tomorrowland Churro Cart
- Endor Forest Churro (Available until 12:00 a.m.) – Chocolate Coconut Caramel Churro
- Frontierland Churro Cart
- New Orleans Square Churro Cart
- Green Lightsaber Churro – Sour Apple Churro with Butterscotch Caramel Dipping Sauce
- Fantasyland Churro Cart
- "it's a small world" Churro Cart
Main Street, U.S.A.
- Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor Presented by Dryers®
- Galactic Princess Sundae
- Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
- Galaxy Macaron
- Pandan Croissant
- Little Red Wagon
- Abregado Space Debris Field
- Watermelon-Mint Agua Fresca with Mickey Mouse-Shaped Glow Cube
- Refreshment Corner Presented by Coca-Cola
- Pork Belly Pretzel
- Spicy Firefly Chips
- Watermelon & Habanero Lime Lemonade
Adventureland
- The Tropical Hideaway
- Mango Pineapple DOLE Whip with Ube-Dusted Croissant
Frontierland
- Stage Door Café (Open until 12:00 a.m.)
- The Bracca Sub
- Wookiee Funnel Cake
New Orleans Square
- Café Orleans – Last Seating at 11:30 p.m.
- Event Exclusive Three-course meal – select from Smugglers Fries, Mustafar Cheese Monte Cristo Sandwich, and additional options.
- Mint Julep Bar
- Dagobah-bite Beignets
- Royal Street Veranda
- Splox Fritter Pop
Critter Country
- Harbour Galley
- Mos Eisley Spaceport Cookies
- Hungry Bear Restaurant (Open until 12:00 a.m.)
- Lah'mu Burger
- Polystarch Funnel Cake
- Dagobah Sunset Slush with Glow Cube
Fantasyland
- Red Rose Taverne
- Level 1313 Loaded Bowl
- Shili Fruit Blend and Sweet Grains
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
- Docking Bay 7
- Tattoine Sun-Scortch Tip-Yip with Golden Lichen Grains and Yavin IV Papaya Salad
- Kat Saka's Kettle
- Caramel-filled Eclair
- Milk Stand
- Blue Milk with Gorg Eggs
- Oga's Cantina
- Batu Sea Harvest with Crait Salt Sprinkle
- Blue Milk with Rum**
- Rancor Teeth Flight**
Tomorrowland
- Alien Pizza Planet
- Blue Noodle Salad
- Creamy Pea Pasta
- Wookiee Whoopie Pie
- Passion Fruit Limeade
- Galactic Grill
- Dark Nebula Salsa Verde Fries
- Duel of the Sliders
- Wookiee Whoopie Pie
- Dagobah Swamp Water
Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite will be held this year on April 18, 23, 25, 30 and May 2, 7 and 9.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com