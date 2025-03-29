Photos: Disneyland's Season of the Force Ushers in Limited-Time Star Wars Themed Food, Beverages, and Collectible Sippers and Buckets

The Star Wars seasonal event runs now through May 11th.

Today is the first day of Season of the Force at the Disneyland Resort, which welcomes Star Wars fans to experience limited time merchandise, ride experiences, meet and greets and more. Laughing Place had the chance to check out some of the amazing food and beverage offerings and souvenir containers that will be available to guests during the event.

What’s Happening:

Season of the Force has officially landed at Disneyland Resort.

The Star Wars celebration, which runs from March 28th through May 11th, invites fans to experience amazing limited-time offerings, including a new night time projection show called Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga, the Fire of the Rising Moons firework viewing experience, the Hyperspace Mountain

Those attending the event have the ability to purchase delicious Star Wars inspired food specifically curated for the seasonal event. You’ll also find some themed popcorn buckets and drink canisters available during the celebration. Let’s check them out!

Sippers and Buckets

Yoda Stainless Steel Tumbler and Grogu Popcorn Bucket

Tauntaun Popcorn Bucket

Coaxium Sipper

Lightsaber Hilt Sipper

Death Star Popcorn Bucket

Food and Beverage Offerings

Wookie Cookie (Grand Californian Great Hall Cart)

NEW Loaded Outpost Fries (Galactic Grill) – Crinkle cut fries and onion rings, pulled pork, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, pickled red onions, roasted corn, sour cream, and green onions.

Spiced Red Cinnamon and Sour Blue Raspberry Churros (Churro Cart near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters)

Fried Chicken Baos (Docking Bay 7) – Two crispy chicken baos, sweet chili sauce, scallion salad, and cucumber.

NEW Galactic Gyro Burger (Galactic Grill) – Angus beef and vegetable patty, havarti cheese, feta tzatziki sauce, cucumber, tomato, and red onion on ciabatta.

Dewback Chili Noodles (Docking Bay 7) – Spiced fettuccine and gingered ground pork with brussels sprout leaves and shredded red cabbage.

NEW Fried Falumpaset Cheese Skewer (Ronto Roasters) – Fried cheese with crispy potatoes, served with mustard-cheese dipping sauce.

Cold Brew Black Caf (Late Night Menu at Ronto Roasters) – Cold brew with cream cheese cold foam and chocolate puffs.

NEW Keshian Spiced Milk Tea (Ronto Roasters) – Milk tea with horchata jelly and caramel sugar crisps.

Pi-Co Punch (Galactic Grill) – Pineapple juice, coconut milk, and lime juice with pineapple chunks and lotus root.

NEW Pistachio-Cherry Parfait (Galactic Grill) – Pistachio mousse, red velvet cake, cherry pie filling layered and topped with chocolate pearls and chocolate popping spheres.

Pretzel Lightsabers (Grand Californian Great Hall Cart)

Oga’s Obsession (Oga’s Cantina) – Minute Maid lemonade, wild strawberry flavored yogurt filled popping spheres, and strawberry and grape candle pebbles with dried fruit.

Grogu Tropical Whoopie Pie (Grand Californian Great Hall Cart)

Star Wars Sugar Cookie (Grand Californian Great Hall Cart)

Stormtrooper Cereal Treat (Grand Californian Great Hall Cart)

Millennium Falcon Chocolate Lollipop (Grand Californian Great Hall Cart)

