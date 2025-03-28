Photos: Disney Previews Season of the Force Merchandise Coming to Disneyland Resort
Today is the first day of Season of the Force at the Disneyland Resort, which welcomes Star Wars fans to experience limited time merchandise, ride experiences, meet and greets and more. Laughing Place had the chance to check out some of the amazing products that will be available to guests during the event.
What’s Happening:
- Season of the Force has officially landed at Disneyland Resort.
- The Star Wars celebration, which runs from March 28th through May 11th, invites fans to experience amazing limited-time offerings, including a new night time projection show called Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga, the Fire of the Rising Moons firework viewing experience, the Hyperspace Mountain overlay, meet and greets and more.
- Those attending the event have the ability to purchase incredible Star Wars merchandise specifically curated for the seasonal event and the upcoming Star Wars Day on May 4th.
- While attending a media preview of Season of the Force, Laughing Place had the chance to see some of the products arriving throughout the Star Wars celebration. Let’s check them out!
“May the Force be with you" Spirit Jersey
Darth Vader Baseball Cap
Star Wars Day 2025 Youth T-Shirt
Star Wars Hoth Loungefly Backpack
Star Wars Hoth Minnie Ears
Hoth Baseball Jersey
Reclaimed and Reforged Savi’s Workshop Hilt (Coming May 4th)
The Ren Legacy Lightsaber Hilt (Coming this May)
Yoda and Ewok “Create Your Own Headband" Accessories
Boba Fett Baseball Jersey and Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, and R2-D2 “Create Your Own Headband" Accessories
Anakin Skywalker Lightsaber Set (Coming this May)
BB Droid Click Windup
Darth Vader Loungefly Backpack
Darth Vader Minnie Ears
Darth Vader Zip Up Sweatshirt
