Photos: Star Wars Fans Descend Upon Disneyland to Get Their Own Death Star Popcorn Bucket for Season of the Force

That’s no moon, it’s a space station… Well actually, it’s a popcorn bucket – as Disneyland guests can now get their hands on this Death Star popcorn bucket for Season of the Force.

Star Wars fans can carry around their own personal planet destroying machine, in the form of a popcorn bucket that doesn’t actually destroy planets.

Limited to two per person, per transaction, you’ll find the Death Star popcorn bucket at the following locations:

Disneyland Park: Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release on mobile order (Available with a side of french fries), Kat Saka’s Kettle, Popcorn near Star Trader, beverage carts in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: Grand Californian Great Hall Cart (Available with Space Rock Cookies)

As is quite often the case with any new release like this, Star Wars fans came out in droves to get their hands on one, leading to a long line at the Tomorrowland popcorn cart.

Star Wars: Season of the Force will run March 28th through May 11th, 2025 at Disneyland. Follow along with us today for continued coverage of the returning event.

