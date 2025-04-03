Photos: Demolition Has Begun On Tortilla Jo’s at the Downtown Disney District

Demolition has begun at Tortilla Jo’s after its closure at the Downtown Disney District.

What’s Happening:

  • Following its permanent closure last year, Tortilla Jo’s, located in the Downtown Disney District, is currently undergoing demolition.
  • Here is the most recent progress as of April 2, 2025.

  • Tortilla Jo’s permanently shut down in March 2024, and the Taqueria followed suit the following month.
  • However, construction barriers were only installed around the building recently.
  • Tortilla Jo’s and the Taqueria will be replaced by Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon, as well as Pearl’s Roadside BBQ.
  • Arthur & Sons will offer a classic steakhouse atmosphere, highlighted by a central bar, whereas Pearl’s will function as a fast-casual dining venue.
  • The Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort has been experiencing a significant transformation over the past few years.
  • The previous ESPN Zone structure is now being redeveloped into a collection of retail outlets.
  • Recently, several new establishments have opened, including Parkside Market, Disney Storyland Boutique, Disney Wonderful World of Sweets, D-Lander Shop, and Avengers Reserve.

More On the Disneyland Resort:

