Photos: Walls Begin to Come Down Around Carthay Circle Restaurant

Back in February, Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure began an extensive exterior refurbishment. As of yesterday, some of the construction walls surrounding the restaurant have been removed.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, March 31st, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current progress on Carthay Circle Restaurant’s exterior refurbishment.

The restaurant serves as the main icon when entering Disney California Adventure, which is a slightly scaled down version of Los Angeles’ former Carthay Circle Theatre. The historic venue hosted the premiere of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The sit-down restaurant began its exterior refurbishment at the end of February, which saw the exterior covered in scaffolding and themed scrims to help hide the ongoing construction project from guests.

Walls also surround the entire outdoor area surrounding the restaurant.

However, walls have begun to come down on the restaurant’s west side, near the Oo-soo’-ma-te, AKA Grizzly River Run

Carthay Circle is still open for guests, and is a must-do dining experience when visiting the resort.

