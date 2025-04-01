New Radiator Springs Merchandise Drives into Cars Land
"Ka-chow!"
Guests visiting Cars Land at Disney California Adventure can commemorate their road trip to the Pixar-themed land with brand new merchandise.
Vroom Vroom:
- During a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted some new Cars Land merchandise.
- Found at Sarge’s Surplus Hut at Disney California Adventure, the new clothing and accessories all pay homage to the fictional town of Radiator Springs from the Cars franchise.
- With an almost postcard/roadstop gift shop aesthetic, this fun line takes inspiration from souvenirs you would find on a real life road trip.
- It’s cool to see Cars Land received merchandise that isn’t catered to the characters of the film, making this set feel far more specific to a trip to Disneyland Resort.
- Let’s take a look at the items.
Flo’s V8 Cafe Postcard Women’s T-Shirt ($34.99)
Radiator Springs Baseball Cap
Radiator Springs Stamp Button Up Shirt ($64.99)
Cars Land Stamp Long Sleeve ($44.99)
Radiator Springs Cropped Long Sleeve ($44.99)
Radiator Springs Racing Stripe Crewneck Sweatshirt ($59.99)
Youth Cars Land Zip Up Hoodie ($39.99)
