New Radiator Springs Merchandise Drives into Cars Land

"Ka-chow!"

Guests visiting Cars Land at Disney California Adventure can commemorate their road trip to the Pixar-themed land with brand new merchandise.

Vroom Vroom:

  • During a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted some new Cars Land merchandise.
  • Found at Sarge’s Surplus Hut at Disney California Adventure, the new clothing and accessories all pay homage to the fictional town of Radiator Springs from the Cars franchise.
  • With an almost postcard/roadstop gift shop aesthetic, this fun line takes inspiration from souvenirs you would find on a real life road trip.
  • It’s cool to see Cars Land received merchandise that isn’t catered to the characters of the film, making this set feel far more specific to a trip to Disneyland Resort.
  • Let’s take a look at the items.

Flo’s V8 Cafe Postcard Women’s T-Shirt ($34.99)

Radiator Springs Baseball Cap

Radiator Springs Stamp Button Up Shirt ($64.99)

Cars Land Stamp Long Sleeve ($44.99)

Radiator Springs Cropped Long Sleeve ($44.99)

Radiator Springs Racing Stripe Crewneck Sweatshirt ($59.99)

Youth Cars Land Zip Up Hoodie ($39.99)

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Rebekah Moseley
Rebekah grew up frequently going to Disneyland and met her husband there as annual passholders. Together they co-founded LaughingPlace.com to share their love and fun experiencing all things Disney with other fans. Rebekah's favorite Disney princess is Cinderella and if she could snap her fingers and be anywhere within the created Disney worlds, it's Typhoon Lagoon's lazy river which she considers Imagineering perfection.
View all articles by Rebekah Moseley