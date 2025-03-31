Disney California Adventure Readies Theater for New Show with Exterior Decor
Disney California Adventure is wasting no time getting one of their theaters ready for a new entertainment offering that was announced earlier today, coming in a few weeks.
What’s Happening:
- After Disneyland Resort announced new entertainment coming to the location, the Walt Disney Theater at Disney California Adventure has received some new decor on its exterior windows.
- Recently, the Disney Jr. Dance Party permanently closed, and a new show has been announced for the location featuring Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, a series set to debut later this summer.
- As such, the new window decor features silhouettes and stars with the classic characters within, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and others.
- “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!" is, as you might guess, inspired by Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and the upcoming Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – debuting later this summer.
- The show will feature upbeat original songs, plenty of interactive fun for the little ones, and appearances by beloved Disney characters to sing and dance with.
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse welcome guests to Mickey’s house for a fun-filled party. Their friends Goofy, Daisy, and Pluto haven’t made it yet, so Mickey and Minnie take the party on the road to find them, ultimately uniting everyone for a high-energy finale!
- “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!" is set to debut May 16th, 2025 at Disney California Adventure.
- Prior to Disney Jr. Dance Party, the Disney Theater was home to the similar shows Disney Junior – Live on Stage and Playhouse Disney – Live on Stage.
