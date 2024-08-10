“Monsters Inc.” Land Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios with First-Ever Disney Parks Suspended Coaster

After many, many years of speculation, a Monsters Inc. themed land is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

What’s Happening:

Just announced at the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Monsters Inc. land is coming to the Walt Disney World

land is coming to the Picking up after the events of Pixar Animation Studios’ beloved film, humans have now been invited to visit the world of Monsters, Inc. — and the monsters need laughter to power the city and keep it running smoothly. But it’s not a true visit without the factory itself. You’ll be able to see the sights, hear the laughs and zoom through the building just like James P. Sullivan (a.k.a. Sulley) and Mike Wazowski — via a door!

The coaster will put you right in the middle of the monster action. Just be sure to fill out your paperwork! Roz is always watching…

Work on the project is set to begin next year at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

No details in regards to a location at the park for the new land have been revealed at this time.

Be sure to follow our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements from the Disney Experiences Showcase!