Photos: Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District Decked Out For D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Even though it is still a few days away, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has arrived at the Disneyland Resort with special banners and decorations welcoming all those visiting for the big event. The event starts officially on August 9th, but as part of the fun, Disneyland Resort is holding the ultimate kick-off party on August 8th.

At Disneyland, From rope drop to late night, the Happiest Place on Earth invites all Guests with valid theme park admission and park reservations to enjoy a sensational slate of special offerings on August 8, 2024.

Plus, beginning at park opening and while supplies last, a limited quantity of complimentary Mickey Mouse ear hats featuring the D23 Day at Disneyland Resort logo will be handed to Guests entering Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park on August 8.

At Downtown Disney, where these photos were taken, the celebration lasts August 8th through 11th, including the Disney Jr. Let’s Play! DJ where a special guest DJ spins up the excitement and energy with music from favorite Disney Jr. programming on the Downtown Disney Live! Stage.

Elsewhere in Downtown Disney, a special photo opportunity has been installed featuring a rendition of Sorcerer Mickey near the Star Wars Trading Post, with a special immersive art installation.

Signage has also been installed around Downtown Disney showcasing special offers for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event attendees. To redeem, they must show their event badge or their D23 Membership Card.