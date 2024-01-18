Photos: Disneyland Paris Looks Beautiful After Magical Snowfall

Disneyland Paris became a winter wonderland recently, and the park has shared numerous photos of the park landmarks covered in a beautiful dusting of snow.

What’s Happening:

A recent winter weather pattern over Marne La Vallee in France has treated us to a beautiful sight – Disneyland Paris covered in a beautiful snowfall

Photos shared by the teams at Disneyland Paris show the park covered in a beautiful blanket of snow, focusing on several familiar highlights.

Not only do we see their Sleeping Beauty Castle and the landscaping nearby covered in snow, but we also get views of the park’s Adventureland and Frontierland entrance marquees.

We also get a closer look inside Frontierland at the dusting of snow upon Thunder Mesa, as well as a beautiful shot of Big Thunder Mountain and the rivers surrounding it.

For those more familiar with the Domestic Disney Destinations, the city of Thunder Mesa is where guests can pull up their spurred boots and ride through in search of the West's most famous saloons and attractions. Look out over Frontierland from the top of the haunted Big Thunder Mountain, or push open the creekiest door in the West and step inside Phantom Manor… if you dare. It is the park’s legendary version of The Haunted Mansion

Adventureland might look a bit different as well, taking different cues than are found at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Aladdin.

