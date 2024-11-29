Disneyland Paris to Celebrate the Reopening of Notre Dame with Limited Time Nighttime Spectacular

In celebration of the grand reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Disneyland Paris will be offering a limited-time nighttime spectacular inspired by an appropriately related animated classic.
What’s Happening:
- Following an unfortunate fire in 2019, the famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is finally getting ready to open its doors once again – having undergone an extensive renovation.
- To mark the occasion, Disneyland Paris will pay tribute to French culture and heritage with a limited-time experience ahead of Disney Illuminations.
- This spectacular, inspired by the story of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, will feature grand elements that include drones, fireworks and projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle.
- The show will be performed daily from December 5th-14th, 2024 in place of the Disney Electrical Sky Parade.
