Disneyland Paris Celebrates the Reopening of Notre Dame with a “Topsy Turvy” Nighttime Spectacular

The park has shared a complete video of the special, limited-time show.
Disneyland Paris has shared a video of their limited-time nighttime spectacular celebrating the grand reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

What’s Happening:

  • Following an unfortunate fire in 2019, the famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is finally getting ready to open its doors once again – having undergone an extensive renovation.
  • To mark the occasion, Disneyland Paris is paying tribute to French culture and heritage with a limited-time experience ahead of Disney Illuminations.
  • This spectacular, inspired by the story of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, features grand elements that include drones, fireworks and projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle.
  • Introduced by Clopin alongside drone versions of characters from the film, the short five minute show then becomes a spectacle set to the sounds of “Topsy Turvy.”

  • The show is similar, albeit shorter than the annual fireworks spectacular celebrating Bastille Day.

  • The show will be performed daily through December 14th, 2024 in place of the Disney Electrical Sky Parade.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
