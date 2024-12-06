Disneyland Paris Celebrates the Reopening of Notre Dame with a “Topsy Turvy” Nighttime Spectacular

The park has shared a complete video of the special, limited-time show.

Disneyland Paris has shared a video of their limited-time nighttime spectacular celebrating the grand reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

What’s Happening:

Following an unfortunate fire in 2019, the famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is finally getting ready to open its doors

To mark the occasion, Disneyland Paris is paying tribute to French culture and heritage with a limited-time experience ahead of Disney Illuminations.

This spectacular, inspired by the story of The Hunchback of Notre Dame , features grand elements that include drones, fireworks and projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle.

, features grand elements that include drones, fireworks and projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle. Introduced by Clopin alongside drone versions of characters from the film, the short five minute show then becomes a spectacle set to the sounds of “Topsy Turvy.”

The show is similar, albeit shorter than the annual fireworks spectacular celebrating Bastille Day.

The show will be performed daily through December 14th, 2024 in place of the Disney Electrical Sky Parade.

More Disneyland Paris News: