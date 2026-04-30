Extinct Attractions: Disneyland Paris Train Parade

Cole took a trip to Paris today to look at a train that had many different iterations over the years.

Welcome to Extinct Attractions. This week, I took a look back at a mini-parade that went through many iterations over the years.

Today, audiences get their first chance to revisit the world of The Devil Wears Prada, twenty years after the first film took movie theaters by storm. The gang is all back together for the film, which sees Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs teaming up to take down the empowered Emily Charlton. The film is set to be everything that fans would hope for, but enough on that, because unlike Emily, we are going to Paris.

Via DLP Town Square





Over at Disneyland Paris, the early 2000s brought a brand-new parade to the park called the Wonderful World of Disney Parade. As a part of the parade, Casey Jr. chugged around the park along with his “friend” Dumbo. The float was such a crowd pleaser that it lived on for years after the end of the parade with today’s post a look at its various iterations over the years. The float was consistently rethemed and repainted over the years for seasonal events with different characters riding in the cages.

Via Disney Character Central





First on the docket was the Disney Characters Express, its name from 2007 to 2009 where it received a blue, white and gold paint job to celebrate the park’s 15th anniversary. This version featured an eclectic mix of characters from properties like The Jungle Book and Robin Hood. In a fun touch, they all basically hung out together on the float making for a unique experience.

Via Flickr





It was time to celebrate Minnie next with much of the blue replaced by the classic red with white polka dots for Minnie from 2009 to 2010. She never gets her due, so it was nice to see her represented with an entire Party Train.

Via Disney Character Central





The Disney All Stars Express entered the chat from 2010 to 2011, introducing some yellow to the train along with a bunch of Pixar friends, fully integrating themselves into the experience. They were helped along by an awesome statue of WALL-E that was added to the coal cart of the train itself.

Via Photos Magiques





For its next iteration, the train was rebranded the Disney Dance Express from 2011 to 2012 and transitioned from a cavalcade through the park to more of a show experience. All of the characters would hop off the train to perform a dance show for guests, adding some real gravitas to the experience.

Via Flickr





The train went full rainbow in its next color scheme, lasting from 2012 to 2013, as it transformed into Disney’s 20th Anniversary Celebration Train. A lot of the Sensational Six were on board, all dressed in some amazing wizard costumes that are always a blast to see whenever they pop up.

Via X





For Disney’s Spring Promenade (from 2014 to 2015), the train received a full makeover, with some very dapper outfits for all of the gang. It was almost like they were celebrating Dapper Days themselves.

Via Disney WIki





Disneyland Paris saved the best (and longest) for last, with Minnie’s Little Spring Train calling the park home from 2015 to 2019. The Cheshire Cat was front and center in this version, which leaned into the Alice in Wonderland theme more than any of its predecessors.





Post-pandemic, the Disneyland Paris Train has sadly disappeared, but the fact that it stuck around for over twenty years is amazing. I’ve never seen such dedication to keep a part of the park alive and reused in so many ways. The train basically served as a time capsule of Disneyland Paris, with anyone in vogue making their way on to the parade at some point. What more could a fan want?

Via Mama's Geeky





As always, don’t forget to check out my interactive maps of the Disney Parks throughout the years where you can watch or learn more about all the attractions from every Disney park around the world.





Thanks for reading and have a magical day!



