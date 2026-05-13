Disneyland Resort Reveals Special Food Items - and a Sam Eagle Popcorn Bucket - for America’s 250th Anniversary
The new items will be available beginning May 21.
2026 is the 250th anniversary of America and Disneyland Resort is celebrating with several special food items, plus a new popcorn bucket featuring the most patriotic Muppet of them all.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Resort has revealed several special food items they'll be releasing soon for the 250th anniversary of America.
- All of the items are brand new ones, with none repeated from previous events or occasions.
- Along with the various tasty treats and beverages found at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, there's also a new Sam Eagle popcorn bucket, spotlighting the ever-patriotic (albeit ever-stern) Muppet.
- All items will be available at Disneyland Resort beginning on May 21.
The Items Are:
- NEW! Patriotic Mickey Caramel Apple (Candy locations throughout Disneyland Resort)
- NEW! Red, White & Blue Punch (Smokejumpers Grill)
- NEW! Apple Pie Churro (Willie's Churros)
- NEW! S'mores Marshmallow Wand (Candy locations throughout Disneyland Resort)
- NEW! Rocket Soda (Refreshment Corner)
- NEW! Sam Eagle Bucket (Available at most popcorn cars throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park while supplies lasts. Limits apply)
Eric's Pick:
- Look, as a Muppet fan, I absolutely need that Sam Eagle popcorn bucket! But in terms of which food I'd like to try first, I have to go with the Apple Pie Churro. It looks incredibly messy, granted, but also intrigues me too much to resist...
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