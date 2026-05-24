Photos: Rapunzel and Mulan Begin Greeting Guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios
You'll find them both over by Grand Ave. before they move to The Magic of Disney Animation later this summer.
Ahead of the opening of The Magic of Disney Animation later this summer, Rapunzel and Mulan have begun greeting guests elsewhere at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
What's Happening:
- Rapunzel and Mulan are both set to be a part of character line-up at The Magic of Disney Animation when it makes its grand return later this summer.
- In the meantime, both Princesses have begun to meet guests elsewhere in the park, alternating in a spot between the DVC kiosk and Ice Cold Hydraulics on Grand Ave.
- Times appear to be listed infrequently on the My Disney Experience app, so it's best to check with a cast member in the area on when they might be appearing.
- When The Magic of Disney Animation opens, Rapunzel and Mulan will move on over, as beloved Disney characters appear across six unique departments from the animation studio:
- Story
- Layout
- Hand-Drawn Animation
- Computer Animation
- Lighting
- Effects
- For example, Mulan will pose with an oversized storyboard panel in the Story department, while Rapunzel will appear in the Layout department in a setting inspired by the classic multiplane camera.
- Meanwhile, the new Walt Disney Studios Courtyard that houses the upcoming attraction has opened to guests, featuring a ton of hidden details and a wonderful musical score.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The cast member that was injured during the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular last year has returned to work.
- Guests visiting Disney Springs can experience a new tree (yes, tree) meet and greet as a part of Cool Kids’ Summer!
- Get a first look at Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station, opening in just a few days at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- The soundtrack to the recently updated Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin is now available on your favorite streaming platforms.
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