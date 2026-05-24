Cast Member Injured in Viral Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular Incident Returns to Work

The cast member that was injured during the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular last year has returned to work at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

Devotees may recall that 2025 closed out with a high profile incident at the classic Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

In that incident, the 400 lb. rubber boulder that rolls out and seemingly crushes Indiana Jones in the show came out of its trough and bounced toward the audience.

One cast member – Robert Herrick – put himself in between the boulder and the crowd as it bounced across the stage, getting the brunt force of the ball as it came down upon him. In doing so, he got knocked to the ground aggressively, getting injured.

Herrick suffered serious injuries from incident, including vertebral fractures leading to the use of a neck brace – which he shared in a previous interview with WFTV Orlando back in January.

Now, almost 6 months on from the incident, WFTV reports that Herrick has returned to work at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.

He was back in the show this week and performed again in the stunt spectacle on Friday, marking a swift return to the stage he has called his second home.

To celebrate his comeback, fellow cast members created a sign reading: “Welcome back Robert! The boulder didn’t stop you.” Another message called him “an inspiration to us all.”