"Chibi Tiny Tales" Retells "Camp Rock 2" with Lumi Pollack and Unique Animated Style
The new short takes us back to the 2010 hit.
As we amp up toward the release of Camp Rock 3, Chibi Tiny Tales is taking us back to the last movie in their unique format.
What's Happening:
- A new edition of Chibi Tiny Tales has arrived, and for this one we're revisiting one of the most successful Disney Channel Original Movies of its era, with a retelling of Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.
- The fun short-form series is known for adapting popular Disney Channel favorites and retelling classic stories in the cutesy-style and format.
- Originally debuted in 2010, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam is (obviously) a sequel to the first Disney Channel Original Movie in the series, Camp Rock, following Mitchie Torres and Shane Gray as they return to summer camp, only to face a threat from a new camp that has opened directly across the lake, Camp Star.
- As the shiny, new, state-of-the-art camp threatens to shut Camp Rock down, Mitchie challenges them to a televised showdown.
- Of course, with Chibi's 90-second format, this whole plot is summarized via song - as performed by Lumi Pollack. Pollack appeared in the Disney Channel series, Electric Bloom as Posey Parker, and is also set to appear in the upcoming Camp Rock 3.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- The new short comes as everyone is gearing up for Camp Rock 3, which follows Connect 3 as they lose their opening act for a major reunion tour and return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested - leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.
- The new movie is set to debut on August 13th on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.
- You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts at our landing.
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