Photos: Mickey and Minnie Get Patriotic in Updated Main Street Window Display

Head to the Magic Kingdom now to see it!

Mickey and Minnie are donning their patriotic best in an updated shop window on Main Street, U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom.

Two shop windows outside the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. have been decked out with patriotic bunting and displays featuring Mickey and Minnie. Mickey serves as a judge for some sort of summer fair, while Minnie looks as if she's heading to a Fourth of July celebration around the turn of the 20th century.

In less than a month, the beloved Fourth of July fireworks show, “Disney’s Celebrate America! — A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky," will be presented for an extended run on July 3, 4, and 5, at both the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park.

More Walt Disney World News:

The new Logo Mania merchandise collection has arrived at Walt Disney World, featuring more than 120 items inspired by unforgettable park memories.

Logo Mania merchandise collection The Light Lounge has opened at EPCOT's Odyssey Pavilion, serving up food, entertainment, and most importantly – air conditioning!

Disney Vacation Club is hosting a special red, white and blue dance party for members at Disney's BoardWalk leading up to the 250th Fourth of July weekend.

Over 400 nuisance alligators have been removed from Walt Disney World in the decade since the tragic accident at the Grand Floridian.