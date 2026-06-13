Photos: Disney Parks "Logo Mania" Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

Devotees may recall that Disney Parks recently revealed a new collection of merchandise that celebrates some of the most beloved sights, sounds, and feelings of the park. Rather than focusing on specific characters or IP, the new "Logo Mania" collection celebrates the experience of a Disney park, with each set of items built around a unique color palette. We spotted a large number of these items at EPCOT in Walt Disney World, with all the prices before tax and accurate as of press time.

Starting with "Parks After Dark" we take a look at a number of items all inspired by, well, the parks after dark. As such, they have a black color palette but also feature iconography celebrating the fireworks and other nighttime spectacles that can be seen at the parks. We spotted a journal ($24.99) and pouch ($19.99) along side other apparel and accessories.

As the collection is "Logo Mania," get ready to see the Walt Disney World logo prominently featured across many of the items, including keychains, necklaces, magnets, and more.

The collection carries over to desk goods and stationery, like a pencil collection and notepad ($12.99) featuring the phrase "I'd Rather Be at Walt Disney World"

The look also extends to a water bottle ($24.99) in the signature black color.

Ears are also available, featuring the Mickey Mouse signature on the headband. The Logo Mania collection also marks the return of nuiMOs in the various colors of the collection. We spotted the black/gray one from the Parks After Dark collection for $22.99.

Mugs ($16.99) and home goods are also available.

A cozy hoodie ($69.99) is also prominently featured, for some reason, during the notoriously hot Florida summers, as are fleece blankets ($49.99).

Beyond the black coloring of the Parks After Dark collection, we also have other colors, like the yellow "Popcorn on Main Street" collection.

This larger water bottle ($44.99) features the bright color, that also carries over to another variant of the journal, which features popcorn iconography in lieu of the fireworks we saw in the previous set.

Along with those two colors, which are exclusive to Walt Disney World (as the collection is also available at the Disneyland Resort), we also have "Last Day of Trip Blues" - a blue color, "The Tiki Tiki Tiki Room" - a green color, "Park Hopper" - an orange color, and "Fantasyland Feels" - a pink color.

As you can see, the items are similar across all the collections of the entirety of the "Logo Mania" collection. Four of the colors are available at Disneyland Resort as well.

As of press time, the items were not available on DisneyStore.com.

To find all these in-park items for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with getting you to Walt Disney World and the Most Magical Place on Earth.