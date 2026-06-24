Disney Experiences Celebrates Nationwide Economic Impact Ahead of America's 250th

Are you ready for the semi-quincentennial?

As America marks its 250th anniversary, Disney Experiences is spotlighting its economic impact and the small businesses that help power its parks, resorts, and attractions nationwide.

What’s Happening:

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Disney Experiences highlighted its nationwide economic impact, generating nearly $67 billion annually, supporting more than 403,000 jobs.

In addition to the inhouse impact, Disney partners with thousands of small businesses across all 50 states while showcasing how companies from Alaska to Florida help bring Disney attractions, resorts, and experiences to life.

Disney also invests in long-standing partnerships with family-owned and small businesses, including suppliers, designers, manufacturers, and tourism operators, whose work supports projects such as the new Soarin’ Across America attraction and contributes to local economic growth.

The company’s resorts in California and Florida drive tourism, employment, and business opportunities, with Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park remaining the world's most-visited theme parks.

Looking ahead, Disney Experiences plans to invest $30 billion in its U.S. parks and experiences through 2033, supporting new attractions, creating jobs, and expanding opportunities for employees, suppliers, and small businesses nationwide.

Now open at Walt Disney World Resort and arriving July 2 at Disneyland Resort, Soarin’ Across America serves as a showcase of the network of U.S.-based businesses that help create Disney experiences while honoring the nation’s milestone anniversary.

For those wondering about how Soarin’ Across America stacks up to the other iterations of the attraction, make sure you read Luke’s review and check out our full POV of the attraction.

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