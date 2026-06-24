Disneyland Reveals First Returning Holiday Food Favorites for 2026 Season
So many festive treats returning to the Disneyland Resort!
The holiday season may still be months away, but Disneyland Resort is already giving guests a reason to start planning their festive foodie adventures.
What’s Happening:
- On Instagram, Disney Eats has shared a first look at several returning fan-favorite menu items that will be available during Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, which officially begins on November 18.
- While the full foodie guide has yet to be released, these early reveals are enough to get Disney food fans counting down the days until holiday treats, seasonal flavors, and festive comfort food return to the parks.
- Among the returning favorites is the beloved Mickey Elf Shake from Schmoozies! at Disney California Adventure. This seasonal shake combines mint and chocolate cookie flavors, topped with green whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy for a festive presentation that has become a holiday tradition for many guests. Equal parts dessert and Instagram-worthy treat, it's one of the most recognizable seasonal offerings at the resort.
- Over in Cars Land, the Fried Chicken Cone will once again make its return to Cozy Cone Motel's Chili Cone Queso location. The hearty dish features chopped fried chicken, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, and melted cheese, all served inside a bread cone and topped with green onions. It's a savory favorite that has developed a loyal following over the years and remains one of the most unique holiday menu items at Disneyland Resort.
- At Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, guests can once again enjoy the Milk and Cookies Tree-Shaped Macaron. The festive dessert features a green Christmas tree-shaped macaron filled with milk buttercream and chocolate cookie dough. Combining two classic holiday flavors into one whimsical treat, the macaron has become a must-have seasonal snack for guests looking to satisfy their sweet tooth.
- Meanwhile, Galactic Grill will bring back its popular Cranberry Crispy Chicken Sandwich. The seasonal sandwich features crispy fried chicken topped with cranberry-orange marmalade barbecue sauce, provolone cheese, onion rings, and arugula, all served on a toasted bun. The combination of savory and sweet flavors makes it one of the more substantial holiday offerings available throughout the season.
- While Disney has only revealed a handful of returning items so far, these early announcements suggest another strong lineup of holiday food offerings is on the way. Disneyland Resort's holiday celebrations have become known not only for festive entertainment and decorations, but also for creative seasonal menus that blend traditional holiday flavors with Disney's signature culinary twists.
- With Holidays at Disneyland Resort beginning November 18, guests can expect even more food and beverage announcements in the coming months as Disney prepares to unveil its complete holiday foodie guide. Until then, fans can start making their wish lists and deciding which returning favorite will be their first stop of the season.
More Halfway to the Holidays News:
- 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Dates Announced
- Once Upon a Christmastime: 2026 Dates and Details Revealed for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
- Disney Jollywood Nights Returns for Longest Season Yet, Extending into January for First Time
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