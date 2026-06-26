Universal Orlando Resort Hotels Get In On Summer Fun with Special Benefits and Lobby Photo Ops

The hotels of the Universal Orlando Resort are also getting in on the summer fun with new benefits and some seasonal sandy photo spots to mark the occasion.

What's Happening:

The hotels of the Universal Orlando Resort are joining the summer fun with a lineup of limited-time offerings across the 11 resort hotels.

Now through August 10, guests can find themed displays, menu items, and special perks to complement the seasonal entertainment across the Universal theme parks

The centerpiece of this summer’s hotel offerings are brand-new, must-see sand sculptures on display in each hotel lobby. Crafted from 600 to 1,200 pounds of sand and taking up to 10 hours to complete, each installation creates a memorable, photo-worthy welcome for guests, inspired by fan-favorite Universal characters and experiences, including: Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel: How to Train Your Dragon Loews Portofino Bay Hotel: Jaws Hard Rock Hotel: Ghostbusters Loews Royal Pacific Resort: Kung Fu Panda Loews Sapphire Falls Resort: Jaws Universal Aventura Hotel: Back to the Future Universal Stella Nova Resort: E.T. Universal Terra Luna Resort: Dark Universe Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort: Shrek Universal Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn & Suites: Trolls Universal Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn & Suites: Shrek

The centerpiece of this summer’s hotel offerings are brand-new, must-see sand sculptures on display in each hotel lobby. Crafted from 600 to 1,200 pounds of sand and taking up to 10 hours to complete, each installation creates a memorable, photo-worthy welcome for guests, inspired by fan-favorite Universal characters and experiences, including:

Hotel guests can also enjoy a delicious menu of summer-inspired food and beverages that include everything from refreshing cocktails (like the Mischief Mixer at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel - complete with vodka, lemon juice, pineapple juice and grenadine) to tasty summer snacks (like fried funnel cake sticks at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort).

Guests staying at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort can enjoy extra summer activities with special poolside experiences on Saturday nights beginning at 6:30 p.m. that include a live DJ, poolside games, giveaways and more.

This summer also brings a new theme park benefit to all Universal hotel guests, who can now enjoy exclusive character meet-and-greets at Universal Studios Florida every Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – in addition to existing benefits like Early Park Admission.

Summer at Universal Orlando:

The special fun at the hotels of the Universal Orlando Resort is just part of the summer celebration happening.

Guests visiting the parks will find new food items throughout, the return of fan-favorite seasonal entertainment offerings like the Universal Mega Movie Parade and this author's personal favorite nighttime spectacular in Central Florida right now, CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular.

Hogwarts Always is taking place in the evenings as well in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure.

To visit Universal Orlando Resort and stay at any of the on-site hotels, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!