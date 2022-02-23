Disney Parks Blog Showcases Apparel and Collectibles Coming to The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

In just one week, the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will officially open to guests as the immersive experience transporting fans to the galaxy far, far away. Today, the Disney Parks Blog is showcasing some merchandise that will be available onboard at a new boutique called The Chandrila Collection.

What’s Happening:

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will soon be taking guests across the vastness of outer space for an incredible adventure aboard the Halcyon and part of the experience is dressing for your journey.

The Disney Parks Blog

An assortment of clothing is for sale now on shopDisney exclusively to guests with reservations

The Chandrila Collection, is a boutique located just off the Atrium of the Halcyon starcruiser where guests will discover a wide assortment of themed apparel including: Tunics Robes Dresses Flight uniforms



Guests traveling on the Halcyon have the chance to become a Star Wars character of their own creation and part of living the story is dressing the part!

These detailed outfits will enhance the immersive experience and help put guests right in the middle of the adventure.

In addition to clothing, The Chandrila Collection will also feature statement jewelry and lekku-inspired headwear to complete each guest’s Star Wars style.

Collectors of all ages can secure a personalized lightsaber hilt inscribed with the letter of their choice written in Aurebesh!

Who’s looking for an astromech pal? Discover a new sidekick in SK-620, a friendly and courageous droid will appear across several products and be available as a remote-control, pre-built SK droid.

Finally, commemorate your adventure with galactic souvenirs inspired by the Chandrila Star Line including mugs, journals, and backpacks.

Reservations are now open for 2-night adventures aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Walt Disney World

Stay tuned to Laughing Place as we report on the immersive experience that officially opens on March 1st.