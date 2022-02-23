Disney Parks Blog Showcases Apparel and Collectibles Coming to The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

by | Feb 23, 2022 11:39 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

In just one week, the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will officially open to guests as the immersive experience transporting fans to the galaxy far, far away. Today, the Disney Parks Blog is showcasing some merchandise that will be available onboard at a new boutique called The Chandrila Collection.

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

What’s Happening: 

  • The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will soon be taking guests across the vastness of outer space for an incredible adventure aboard the Halcyon and part of the experience is dressing for your journey.
  • The Disney Parks Blog is showcasing some of the themed apparel, accessories and collectibles that will be available to guests aboard the starcruiser.
  • An assortment of clothing is for sale now on shopDisney exclusively to guests with reservations for the Starcruiser. However, if guests aren’t able to purchase their outfits ahead of time, they’ll have the opportunity as on the ship itself.
  • The Chandrila Collection, is a boutique located just off the Atrium of the Halcyon starcruiser where guests will discover a wide assortment of themed apparel including:
    • Tunics
    • Robes
    • Dresses
    • Flight uniforms
(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

  • Guests traveling on the Halcyon have the chance to become a Star Wars character of their own creation and part of living the story is dressing the part!
  • These detailed outfits will enhance the immersive experience and help put guests right in the middle of the adventure.
  • In addition to clothing, The Chandrila Collection will also feature statement jewelry and lekku-inspired headwear to complete each guest’s Star Wars style.
(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

  • Collectors of all ages can secure a personalized lightsaber hilt inscribed with the letter of their choice written in Aurebesh!
(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

  • Who’s looking for an astromech pal? Discover a new sidekick in SK-620, a friendly and courageous droid will appear across several products and be available as a remote-control, pre-built SK droid.
(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

  • Finally, commemorate your adventure with galactic souvenirs inspired by the Chandrila Star Line including mugs, journals, and backpacks.
(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

(Via Disney Parks Blog)

Stay tuned to Laughing Place as we report on the immersive experience that officially opens on March 1st.

