Walt Disney World Announces Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Virtual Queue Distribution Times and Details

With the official opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT now just around the corner, Walt Disney World has provided some more details on how the virtual queue system for the attraction will operate.

What’s Happening:

As previously announced

According to the Disney Parks Blog

For the 7 a.m. distribution guests with a valid ticket or pass and a Disney Park Pass Reservation for EPCOT will be able to check for an available boarding group via the My Disney Experience app and request access to the virtual queue without having to enter the park first.

Then, at 1 pm., there will be another opportunity to join the virtual queue for anyone who wasn’t able to join a boarding group earlier in the day — although guests will need to be inside of EPCOT to be eligible for his second distribution wave.

In addition to these two standard distribution times, Disney has also announced an additional boarding group opportunity on select nights for select guests.

Registered guests staying at a Disney Deluxe Resort, Disney Deluxe Villa Resort or other select hotels will have an additional opportunity to request to join the virtual queue at 6 p.m. on certain dates during extended evening theme park hours.

Notably, guests with this benefit will not need to be in EPCOT to request to join at that time, but will need valid admission and a theme park reservation for the same park on the same day to experience extended evening hours — or, guests may experience extended evening hours if they have a ticket or annual pass with the Park Hopper option and first enter the park where they made their reservation.

Lastly, as previously revealed, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also be accessible via Individual Lightning Lane purchases.

However, availability is limited for this option.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind: