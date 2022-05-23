Opening Day is Getting Closer, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Virtual Queue Added to My Disney Experience

We are only days away from the official opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. It was announced that there will be no standby line for this attraction once it opens. You will only be able to ride if you have a virtual queue boarding group or purchase Lightning Lane. If you go to My Disney Experience, although this attraction is not available yet, it has been added on the homepage.

What's Happening:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’s virtual queue has officially been added to My Disney Experience — and although you cannot grab a boarding group until May 27th, it's exciting to see it on the page.

Beginning May 27th, you will be able to grab a spot at 7 a.m.

Make sure you are logged in and ready to go by 7 a.m. because spots will go extremely quickly.

If you are not able to get one then, it will reopen one more time at 1 p.m.

Unfortunately, if you do not get a virtual queue at either of those times, you will probably not be able to ride because it is highly likely it will have reached capacity.

We still do not know how much the individual Lightning Lane will cost yet.