Foodie Guide to Celebrate National Churro Day 2023

Are you ready to celebrate National Churro Day? To help celebrate the occasion on June 6th, Disney put together some tasty and unique churros from Disney Parks all over the world. The Disney Parks Blog shared the details.
Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Park
Frontierland Churro Cart (Available through August 31)
- Fruity Cereal Churro: Berry sugar-dusted churro with sweetened condensed milk drizzle and fruity cereal topping
“it’s a small world” Churro Cart (Available through August 31)
- Powdered Sugar Churro: Churro covered in Powdered Sugar (New)
- Guava-Cream Cheese Dipping Sauce (New)
Tomorrowland Churro Cart (Available through August 31)
- Chai-spiced Churro with Coffee Cream: Churro rolled in chai-spiced sugar served with a coffee cream (New)
- Coffee Cream Dipping Sauce (New)
Town Square Churro Cart (Available through August 31)
- Tropical Churro: Churro with pineapple-flavored sugar, topped with coconut cream drizzle (New)
Sleeping Beauty Castle Churro Cart (Available through August 31)
- Pineapple Churro: Churro with pineapple-flavored sugar
- Sweet Pineapple Dipping Sauce: Pineapple-flavored cream cheese with wafer crumbles topped with a cherry (New)
Disney California Adventure
Willie’s Churros on Buena Vista Street
- Spicy Chile-Cheese Churro: Churro dusted with crushed spicy cheese chips & chile-lime sugar dressed with nacho cheese sauce and crushed spicy cheese chips (New) (Available through June 28)
- Strawberry Lemonade Churro: Churro dusted with strawberry sugar and dressed with a lemon sauce and freeze-dried strawberries (New) (Available June 29 through August 31)
Cozy Cone Motel – Cozy Cone 1 (Available through August 31; mobile order available)
- Chocolate-Hazelnut Strawberry Churro: Churro tossed in cinnamon sugar with chocolate-hazelnut spread and freeze-dried strawberries (New)
Goofy’s Sky School Churro Cart (Available through August 31)
- S’mores Churro: Churro rolled in graham cracker sugar, topped with marshmallow crème and chocolate pieces (New)
Hollywood Land Churro Cart (Available through August 31)
- Bacon PB&J Churro: Classic churro rolled in banana sugar, drizzled with peanut butter and jelly, and topped with crispy bacon (New)
Terran Treats (Available through August 31)
- Cosmic Disturbance Churro made with freeze-dried SKITTLES bite-sized candies, popping candy, and blue curaçao-flavored drizzle (New)
Downtown Disney
California Churro
- French Toast Churro: Churro rolled in cinnamon sugar, dusted with powdered sugar, and served with a side of breakfast syrup
- Strawberry Funnel Cake Bites: Churro cut into pieces, rolled in cinnamon sugar, dusted with powdered sugar, drizzled with strawberry dessert toppings, and topped with assorted sprinkles
Walt Disney World Resort
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Nomad Lounge
- Churros with vanilla creme and strawberry-guava sauce
Available at Eight Spoon Café, Harambe Fruit Market, Isle of Java, and Trilo-Bites
- Churro with chocolate sauce
EPCOT
La Cantina de San Angel
- Churros with chocolate sauce
- Churro Sundae
Mission: SPACE Churro Cart
- Churro
Magic Kingdom
Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe
- Mini Churros with chocolate sauce
Churro Carts Throughout the Park
- Churro with chocolate sauce
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Churro Carts Throughout the Park
- Churro with chocolate sauce
Disney Springs
Sunshine Churros
- Dulce De Leche Churro: Churro rolled in powdered sugar and drizzled with creamy Dulce de Leche topping
- Cookies and Cream: Churro rolled in crushed cookies and drizzled with a buttercream frosting
- Strawberry Shortcake: Churro rolled in powdered sugar, drizzled with strawberry dessert topping
Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago (Currently available; mobile order available)
- Warm Churros with espelette sugar and chocolate sauce
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Park
NRG Pod in Tomorrowland
- Arc Reactor Churros (Arc Reactor Light Cube available for purchase through June 22)
Jessie’s Snack Roundup
- Churro
Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disneyland
Outdoor Vending Carts in Fantasyland (Available through June 20)
- Sakura-flavored Chocolate Churros
Tokyo Disney Resort
Tokyo DisneySea
Refreshment Station
- Demi-glace Churro
Tokyo Disneyland
Rackety’s Raccoon Saloon
- Mickey-shaped Churro