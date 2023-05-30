Foodie Guide to Celebrate National Churro Day 2023

Are you ready to celebrate National Churro Day? To help celebrate the occasion on June 6th, Disney put together some tasty and unique churros from Disney Parks all over the world. The Disney Parks Blog shared the details.

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

Frontierland Churro Cart (Available through August 31)

Fruity Cereal Churro: Berry sugar-dusted churro with sweetened condensed milk drizzle and fruity cereal topping

“it’s a small world” Churro Cart (Available through August 31)

Powdered Sugar Churro: Churro covered in Powdered Sugar (New)

Churro covered in Powdered Sugar Guava-Cream Cheese Dipping Sauce (New)

Tomorrowland Churro Cart (Available through August 31)

Chai-spiced Churro with Coffee Cream: Churro rolled in chai-spiced sugar served with a coffee cream (New)

Churro rolled in chai-spiced sugar served with a coffee cream Coffee Cream Dipping Sauce (New)

Town Square Churro Cart (Available through August 31)

Tropical Churro: Churro with pineapple-flavored sugar, topped with coconut cream drizzle (New)

Sleeping Beauty Castle Churro Cart (Available through August 31)

Pineapple Churro: Churro with pineapple-flavored sugar

Churro with pineapple-flavored sugar Sweet Pineapple Dipping Sauce: Pineapple-flavored cream cheese with wafer crumbles topped with a cherry (New)

Willie’s Churros on Buena Vista Street

Spicy Chile-Cheese Churro: Churro dusted with crushed spicy cheese chips & chile-lime sugar dressed with nacho cheese sauce and crushed spicy cheese chips (New) (Available through June 28)

Churro dusted with crushed spicy cheese chips & chile-lime sugar dressed with nacho cheese sauce and crushed spicy cheese chips Strawberry Lemonade Churro: Churro dusted with strawberry sugar and dressed with a lemon sauce and freeze-dried strawberries (New) (Available June 29 through August 31)

Cozy Cone Motel – Cozy Cone 1 (Available through August 31; mobile order available)

Chocolate-Hazelnut Strawberry Churro: Churro tossed in cinnamon sugar with chocolate-hazelnut spread and freeze-dried strawberries (New)

Goofy’s Sky School Churro Cart (Available through August 31)

S’mores Churro: Churro rolled in graham cracker sugar, topped with marshmallow crème and chocolate pieces (New)

Hollywood Land Churro Cart (Available through August 31)

Bacon PB&J Churro: Classic churro rolled in banana sugar, drizzled with peanut butter and jelly, and topped with crispy bacon (New)

Terran Treats (Available through August 31)

Cosmic Disturbance Churro made with freeze-dried SKITTLES bite-sized candies, popping candy, and blue curaçao-flavored drizzle (New)

California Churro

French Toast Churro: Churro rolled in cinnamon sugar, dusted with powdered sugar, and served with a side of breakfast syrup

Churro rolled in cinnamon sugar, dusted with powdered sugar, and served with a side of breakfast syrup Strawberry Funnel Cake Bites: Churro cut into pieces, rolled in cinnamon sugar, dusted with powdered sugar, drizzled with strawberry dessert toppings, and topped with assorted sprinkles

Walt Disney World Resort

Nomad Lounge

Churros with vanilla creme and strawberry-guava sauce

Available at Eight Spoon Café, Harambe Fruit Market, Isle of Java, and Trilo-Bites

Churro with chocolate sauce

La Cantina de San Angel

Churros with chocolate sauce

Churro Sundae

Mission: SPACE Churro Cart

Churro

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe

Mini Churros with chocolate sauce

Churro Carts Throughout the Park

Churro with chocolate sauce

Churro Carts Throughout the Park

Churro with chocolate sauce

Sunshine Churros

Dulce De Leche Churro: Churro rolled in powdered sugar and drizzled with creamy Dulce de Leche topping

Churro rolled in powdered sugar and drizzled with creamy Dulce de Leche topping Cookies and Cream: Churro rolled in crushed cookies and drizzled with a buttercream frosting

Churro rolled in crushed cookies and drizzled with a buttercream frosting Strawberry Shortcake: Churro rolled in powdered sugar, drizzled with strawberry dessert topping

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago (Currently available; mobile order available)

Warm Churros with espelette sugar and chocolate sauce

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Hong Kong Disneyland Park

NRG Pod in Tomorrowland

Arc Reactor Churros (Arc Reactor Light Cube available for purchase through June 22)

Jessie’s Snack Roundup

Churro

Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disneyland

Outdoor Vending Carts in Fantasyland (Available through June 20)

Sakura-flavored Chocolate Churros

Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo DisneySea

Refreshment Station

Demi-glace Churro

Tokyo Disneyland

Rackety’s Raccoon Saloon

Mickey-shaped Churro