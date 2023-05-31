Colorful New Pride Mural Featuring Spaceship Earth Appears at EPCOT

Pride Month kicks off tomorrow, and EPCOT is celebrating the occasion with a fantastic new mural.

This new Pride mural features the colors of the rainbow, covering all spectrums of the LGBTQI+ community, with the word “Love” and an equally colorful Spaceship Earth

The painted mural can be found next to the entrance to Connections Cafe and Eatery closest to Spaceship Earth.

This isn’t the first time EPCOT has celebrated Pride Month, as last year a colorful mural featuring Mickey Mouse was placed on the back of the Imagination pavilion.

