Colorful New Pride Mural Featuring Spaceship Earth Appears at EPCOT

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Pride Month kicks off tomorrow, and EPCOT is celebrating the occasion with a fantastic new mural.

What’s Happening:

  • This new Pride mural features the colors of the rainbow, covering all spectrums of the LGBTQI+ community, with the word “Love” and an equally colorful Spaceship Earth.
  • The painted mural can be found next to the entrance to Connections Cafe and Eatery closest to Spaceship Earth.
  • This isn’t the first time EPCOT has celebrated Pride Month, as last year a colorful mural featuring Mickey Mouse was placed on the back of the Imagination pavilion.

More EPCOT News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning