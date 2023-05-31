Colorful New Pride Mural Featuring Spaceship Earth Appears at EPCOT

Pride Month kicks off tomorrow, and EPCOT is celebrating the occasion with a fantastic new mural.
What’s Happening:
- This new Pride mural features the colors of the rainbow, covering all spectrums of the LGBTQI+ community, with the word “Love” and an equally colorful Spaceship Earth.
- The painted mural can be found next to the entrance to Connections Cafe and Eatery closest to Spaceship Earth.
- This isn’t the first time EPCOT has celebrated Pride Month, as last year a colorful mural featuring Mickey Mouse was placed on the back of the Imagination pavilion.
- Walt Disney World guests can celebrate Pride all month long with a variety of special treats across the resort, along with a new line of merchandise.
