Foodie Guide to Pride Month 2023 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

June is Pride Month, and both Walt Disney World and Disneyland will be celebrating with a variety of delicious dishes and sips expertly created by Disney’s talented teams of chefs and mixologists. Let’s take a look at what’s available in an all-new Foodie Guide.

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

The Mara (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Confetti Cake: Yellow confetti cake and white chocolate ganache (New)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Roulade: Vanilla cake roll with lemon-cream cheese filling, sweet cream, and white chocolate décor

Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Deli (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Cinnamon Roll

Carousel Coffee (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Italian Cookies: Frangipane, raspberry jam, and a dark chocolate shell (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Mousse Cake: Sprinkle cake, passion fruit mousse, strawberry crunch, and purple glitter mirror glaze (New) Created by two Disney Culinary cast members and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Margo and Bryce.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Coconut Key Lime Pop: Coconut-key lime patty enrobed in chocolate with white chocolate décor (New)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Pineapple Lanai (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Float: Vanilla pink and blue soft-serve float, representing the transgender flag colors, with Fanta Pineapple topped with sprinkles and white chocolate décor (New)

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Italian Cookies: Frangipane, raspberry jam, and a dark chocolate shell (New)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Cinnamon Roll

Available at Various Resorts (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Strawberry Cupcake: Confetti cupcake filled with fresh strawberries topped with Bavarian cream and vanilla buttercream garnished with chocolate décor (New) ; Available at the following: World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

ABC Commissary and Catalina Eddie’s (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Cheesecake Dome: Whipped berry, white chocolate cheesecake on a vanilla cookie glazed with a red, white chocolate mirror glaze and topped with Mickey Pride ears

Backlot Express and The Trolly Car Café (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake filled with rainbow sprinkles and berry marmalade, topped with a red berry buttercream, and garnished with rainbow sprinkles and Mickey Pride ears

Woody’s Lunchbox (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Lunchbox Tart: Guava-filled pastry coated in purple vanilla fondant and topped with rainbow sprinkles, sour ribbon candy, and a blue chocolate Mickey

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Creature Comforts (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Mousse Dome: Lemon chiffon cake, raspberry-lemonade mousse, white chocolate glaze, and white chocolate crispy pearls striped with the transgender flag colors (New)

Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Cupcake: Chocolate cake, salted caramel crunch filling, sweet coffee buttercream, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate Mickey Pride decoration (New)

Tiffins Restaurant (Available June 1 through 30)

Color Changing Cocktail: A playful floral cocktail that changes color before your eyes with Empress 1908 Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and Peach Schnapps Liqueur (New)

Block & Hans (Available June 1 through 30)

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade (Non-alcoholic)

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade with Moonshine

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue

Blueberry Lemonade (Non-alcoholic)

Blueberry Lemonade with Moonshine Blending memories of childhood and adulthood, Restaurant Guest Experience Manager Josh, a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, created these featured beverages inspired by the blueberries at the local farm-to-table produce stands in Maryland and his memories of trying various lemonade flavors on vacation with friends. The finishing touch of glitter makes this drink shine.



Sunshine Seasons (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Dome Cake: Tres leches mousse and toasted coconut dome with a mirrored glaze

Main Street Bakery (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Cinnamon Roll

Pinocchio Village Haus (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Mickey Key Lime Tart: Key lime tart with sweet whipped cream topped with a chocolate piece

Sleepy Hollow (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Mickey Pop: Confetti cake dipped in white chocolate and striped with the transgender flag colors

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Roulade: Green apple mousse roulade with buttercream and a pride Mickey garnish (New)

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride-themed Jumbo Squeeze Bottles: 22-ounce Pride-themed jumbo squeeze bottles available for purchase with the Shine on Tap (New) (Refills available)

Coca-Cola Store (Available June 1 through 30)

Simply Rainbow: Simply Orange, ICEE Blue Raspberry, and grenadine topped with gummy candy

The Ganachery (Available June 1 through 20)

Pride Chocolate Piñata: Chocolate piñata filled with marshmallow treats (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. (Available June 1 through 30)

Rainbow Donut

“Happy Pride Month” Ripple Art

Paddlefish (Available June 1 through 30)

Kendra’s Loud & Proud: The June cocktail of the month with grenadine, pineapple juice, elderflower liqueur, and Islamorada Hibiscus Gin served in the classic Paddlefish glass garnished with cherry, orange, lemon, blackberry, and a mint sprig

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Cake: A multi-layered, multi-colored decadent cake

Disneyland Park

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Mobile order available)

Mickey-shaped Macaron: Red Mickey-shaped macaron shell filled with hibiscus buttercream and a berry hibiscus center drizzled with white chocolate and rainbow nonpareils (New) (Available June 1 through 30)

Red Mickey-shaped macaron shell filled with hibiscus buttercream and a berry hibiscus center drizzled with white chocolate and rainbow nonpareils Mickey Pride Cookie: Mickey Cookie dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with nonpareils (New) (Available June 1 through 30)

Market House and Red Rose Taverne (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available at Red Rose Taverne only)

Mickey Pride Cookie: Mickey Cookie dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with nonpareils (New)

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe and Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta (Available June 1 through 30)

Mickey Pride Cookie: Mickey Cookie dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with nonpareils (New)

Available at Various Locations Throughout Disneyland Resort

Scented Pride Cake Straw Clip – Available starting June 1 while supplies last at the following locations: Alien Pizza Planet The Golden Horseshoe Hungry Bear Restaurant Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe Plaza Inn Red Rose Taverne Stage Door Café Award Wieners Fairfax Market Fruit Cart Pacific Wharf Cafe Paradise Garden Grill Studio Catering Truck Various Outdoor Vending Carts

– Available starting June 1 while supplies last at the following locations: Pride Parade Castle Tumbler – Available starting June 1 while supplies last at the following locations: The Golden Horseshoe Hungry Bear Restaurant Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe Plaza Inn Red Rose Taverne Stage Door Café Award Wieners Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Corn Dog Castle Fairfax Market Fruit Cart Pacific Wharf Cafe Paradise Garden Grill Pixar Pier Chiller Cart Studio Catering Truck Various Outdoor Vending Carts

– Available starting June 1 while supplies last at the following locations:

Pride Stainless Steel Tumbler – Available starting June 1 while supplies last at the following locations: Alien Pizza Planet The Golden Horseshoe Hungry Bear Restaurant Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe Plaza Inn Rancho del Zocalo Red Rose Taverne Stage Door Café Award Wieners Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Corn Dog Castle Fairfax Market Fruit Cart Pacific Wharf Cafe Paradise Garden Grill Pixar Pier Chiller Cart Smokejumpers Grill Studio Catering Truck Coffee House GCH Craftsman Grill

– Available starting June 1 while supplies last at the following locations: Pride Mickey Premium Popcorn Bucket – Available starting June 1 while supplies last at the following locations: Popcorn Carts near Sleeping Beauty Castle, Town Square, “ it’s a small world

– Available starting June 1 while supplies last at the following locations:

Pride Mirrored Mickey Mouse Sipper – Available starting June 14 while supplies last at the following locations: Alien Pizza Planet Galactic Grill Harbour Galley Hungry Bear Restaurant Little Red Wagon Plaza Inn Rancho del Zocalo Red Rose Taverne Refreshment Corner Stage Door Café Troubadour Tavern Ice Cream Carts “it’s a small world” Churro Cart Award Wieners Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta Corn Dog Castle Fairfax Market Fruit Cart Pacific Wharf Cafe Pixar Pier Chiller Cart Smokejumpers Grill Studio Catering Truck Various Outdoor Vending Carts



Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen Express (Available June 1 through 30)

Rainbow Crunch Glazed Beignets: Blueberry, lemon-glazed beignet topped with a crispy rainbow cereal crunch

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes (Available June 1 through 30)

Vanilla Shake with Rainbow Sprinkles: Vanilla frosted rim with colorful tart candies topped with a rainbow donut, rainbow unicorn pop, sour rainbow gummy rope candy, and whipped cream

Naples Ristorante e Bar and Napolini Pizzeria (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride N’ Candy Cannoli: Cannoli shells filled with ricotta cheese, cream cheese, powdered sugar, rainbow candy chips, and cotton candy flavoring

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available June 1 through 30)

Vodka Bramble: Vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, blackberry liqueur, and blackberries

Available at Various Candy Locations Around Disneyland Resort Including Marceline’s Confectionery, Trolley Treats, Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, and Pooh Corner (Available June 4 through 30; mobile order available)

World of Color Crisped Rice Treat: Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple sugar

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite (SOLD OUT)

Although the event is sold out, Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite Rainbow Grey Stuff at Red Rose Taverne with rainbow white chocolate mousse, lemon cake, and raspberry on a shortbread base or the can’t-miss Rainbow Trifle at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe featuring layers of multi-colored cake and mousse topped with a Mickey chocolate decoration.

with rainbow white chocolate mousse, lemon cake, and raspberry on a shortbread base or the can’t-miss featuring layers of multi-colored cake and mousse topped with a Mickey chocolate decoration. Over at Hungry Bear Restaurant, try the Pork Belly Sandwich with spiced pork belly, arugula salad, tomato, and chili-garlic aїoli on a brioche bun. If you stop by Stage Door Café, check out the Chicken Gravy Fries , fries topped with brie sauce, brown gravy, mozzarella, and diced fried chicken.

with spiced pork belly, arugula salad, tomato, and chili-garlic aїoli on a brioche bun. If you stop by Stage Door Café, check out the , fries topped with brie sauce, brown gravy, mozzarella, and diced fried chicken. Additionally, the Pride Nite on June 13th will be the first opportunity to purchase the Pride Mirrored Mickey Mouse Sipper.