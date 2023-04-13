Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite Announced for June 13th & 15th, 2023

Disneyland will celebrate Pride Month this June with the first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite, taking place over two unforgettable evenings.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite

This after-hours event includes themed entertainment, Disney characters, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, specialty menu items, event merchandise and more!

It begins with a three-hour pre-party mix-in from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. PT, then the private party runs from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. PT, when guests can ride some popular attractions after regular park hours.

A theme park reservation is not required.

In addition to the special offerings during this event, guests will receive unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the party, along with commemorative keepsakes including a souvenir credential and event guide map.

​​A limited number of these Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite tickets will go on presale for Magic Key holders beginning April 18th, 2023 (no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT) and to the general public on April 20, 2023 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT), on Disneyland.com

On April 20th, 2023 (no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT), tickets will go on sale to the general public and are subject to availability.

Here are the exciting details for the event:

June 13th & 15th, 2023 at Disneyland Park

Celebrate at the Pride Nite Cavalcade featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle, Donald, Daisy and Goofy dressed in special attire as they make their way through the heart of Disneyland park down Main Street, U.S.A.!

featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle, Donald, Daisy and Goofy dressed in special attire as they make their way through the heart of Disneyland park down Main Street, U.S.A.! Join Stitch at the Ohana Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace, where a DJ will be spinning great tunes with joyful energy at a dance party that celebrates “ohana” – family!

at Tomorrowland Terrace, where a DJ will be spinning great tunes with joyful energy at a dance party that celebrates “ohana” – family! The Pride Nite Dance Club will come alive along the Rivers of America, inviting everyone to dance and enjoy music under the stars.

will come alive along the Rivers of America, inviting everyone to dance and enjoy music under the stars. Kick up your heels with country line dancing at the Golden Horseshoe.

at the Golden Horseshoe. Picture yourself in fun photo backdrops with inspirational messages or Disney characters and enjoy unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads.

with inspirational messages or Disney characters and enjoy unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads. Enjoy after-hours access to iconic Disneyland attractions such as The Haunted Mansion Indiana Jones Adventure Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Nibble the night away with savory snacks and sweets specially made for the party such as the Chocolate Almond Churro at New Orleans Square, Spiced Beef Potato Loaded Bites at Red Rose Taverne, a Berry Cheesecake Funnel Cake at Stage Door Cafe or a Grapefruit Lemonade Soda at Galactic Grill, to name a few.