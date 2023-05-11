2023 Pride Collection Coming to shopDisney on May 15th

This year Disney is kicking off their Pride Month celebration ahead of schedule by releasing their 2023 Pride Collection next week! As fans get ready to enjoy Pride Month offerings at the Disney parks, they can get a jump start on updating their wardrobe with new fashions and accessories before the official festivities start.

What’s Happening:

June marks Pride Month

Next week Disney fans can start amassing the latest styles ahead of the 30-day celebration with a colorful collection of apparel and accessories featuring Disney characters.

Not much is known about the 2023 assortment at this time, but if Disney follows the same trend as previous years Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars characters will be part of the mix too.

The 2023 Pride Collection typically includes clothing, accessories, pins and even pet styles inspired by the rainbow colors that represent the LGBTQIA+ community.

