runDisney Debuts 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Merchandise Collection

runDisney’s 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend is fast approaching and with it is a brand new collection of merchandise for runners to purchase.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog shared new details about the 2024 Marathon Weekend merchandise collection
- The new items can be split into two main categories: race specific merchandise and Marathon Weekend merchandise.
- The “I did it!” collection showcases race specific logos with bright colors and big designs.
- The Marathon Weekend specific collection highlights the thrill of the 2024 races with a navy blue collection this year, including bags, Corkcicles, ears, and more.
- The merchandise will be available at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
- The first day of the merchandise shop will only be available through a virtual queue.
- Merchandise will be available at the Expo during the following times:
- Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024 – 10am – 8pm
- Thursday, January 4th, 2024 – 12pm – 7pm
- Friday, January 5th, 2024 – 12pm – 7pm
- Saturday, January 6th, 2024 – 11am – 3pm
More runDisney News:
- RunDisney Unveils Medals For 2024 Springtime Surprise Weekend
- runDisney Partners with Echelon Fitness and MISSION to Bring New Equipment and Products to Runners
- runDisney Sets Dates for 2024-25 Events, Including New Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend
- runDisney Reveals Medals for 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com