runDisney Debuts 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Merchandise Collection

by |
runDisney’s 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend is fast approaching and with it is a brand new collection of merchandise for runners to purchase.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Parks Blog shared new details about the 2024 Marathon Weekend merchandise collection
  • The new items can be split into two main categories: race specific merchandise and Marathon Weekend merchandise.
  • The “I did it!” collection showcases race specific logos with bright colors and big designs.

  • The Marathon Weekend specific collection highlights the thrill of the 2024 races with a navy blue collection this year, including bags, Corkcicles, ears, and more.

  • The merchandise will be available at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
  • The first day of the merchandise shop will only be available through a virtual queue.
  • Merchandise will be available at the Expo during the following times:
    • Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024 – 10am – 8pm
    • Thursday, January 4th, 2024 – 12pm – 7pm
    • Friday, January 5th, 2024 – 12pm – 7pm
    • Saturday, January 6th, 2024 – 11am – 3pm

Marshal Knight
