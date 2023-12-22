runDisney Debuts 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Merchandise Collection

runDisney’s 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend is fast approaching and with it is a brand new collection of merchandise for runners to purchase.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog shared

The new items can be split into two main categories: race specific merchandise and Marathon Weekend merchandise.

The “I did it!” collection showcases race specific logos with bright colors and big designs.

The Marathon Weekend specific collection highlights the thrill of the 2024 races with a navy blue collection this year, including bags, Corkcicles, ears, and more.

The merchandise will be available at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN

The first day of the merchandise shop will only be available through a virtual queue

Merchandise will be available at the Expo during the following times: Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024 – 10am – 8pm Thursday, January 4th, 2024 – 12pm – 7pm Friday, January 5th, 2024 – 12pm – 7pm Saturday, January 6th, 2024 – 11am – 3pm



