runDisney Reveals Medals for 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

runDisney has revealed a first look at all the medals that will await participants at the finish line of the 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.

Disney Princess 5K

Make a splash in “Part of Your World” during the Disney Princess 5K! Merfolk and land-dwellers unite in this fin-tastic race! When you can dash past the finish line, you’ll snag a beautiful medal that’ll get you beaming—and bragging.

Disney Princess Enchanted 10K

It’s time to let down your hair and race to new heights with Rapunzel during the Disney Princess 10K. Celebrate what makes life so special—family, friends, and the freedom to be who you are. Your handsome prince of a reward? A medal like no other.

Disney Princess Half Marathon

Your fairytale finish can come true – it all depends on you! Join Tiana for the Disney Princess Half Marathon, where you can chase dreams and savor every step on a course flavored with music and magic and finish with a beautiful finisher medal.

Disney Princess Fairy Tale Challenge

Embrace the frosty thrill of the Disney Fairytale Challenge with Anna and Elsa! Conquer the 10K and Half Marathon distances in this cool challenge to earn a prestigious Queens’ royal medal.

You can also plan to join the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend fun – virtually! Whether you’re looking for motivation to train for a future runDisney race or get a taste of the magic wherever you run, virtual race events are a great way to reward yourself for staying active!

Head over to runDisney.com 2024 Virtual Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by CORKCICLE