RunDisney Unveils Medals For 2024 Springtime Surprise Weekend

runDisney’s 2024 Springtime Surprise Weekend has unveiled their spectacular new medals for the upcoming races.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog has unveiled the new designs for the runDisney races taking place April 18-21, 2024.
  • runDisney Springtime Surprise Yoga will return to Hollywood Studios as a part of the weekend, along with a brand new Springtime Surprise Splash at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.
  • The weekend will kick off with the Neverland 5K, alongside this ornate, Tinkerbell-adorned medal.

  • Adventure is Out There 10K will be an Up themed 6.2-mile race accompanied by this medal with a fun slider element.

  • A fan favorite race, the runDisney 10-miler, takes its theme from The Lion King this year, with the Hakuna Matata 10-miler medal featuring Simba.

  • Stitch’s Ohana Challenge will award runners an out-of-this-world medal for completing all three races.

