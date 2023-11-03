Photos: runDisney Merchandise Available at ESPN Wide World of Sports for Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend

The 2023 runDisney Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend is here at Walt Disney World and we stopped by the Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex to check out all of the exclusive merchandise.

For those running one of this weekend runDisney races, everything you could possibly need can be found in this massive shop.

Guests can find everything from apparel and accessories to commemorative items for each race.

If you need some gear for your race, you can pick up shorts, shirts, jackets and more.

And then there’s the race specific merchandise, featuring characters from beloved Disney films like Encanto, Beauty and the Beast and Alice in Wonderland as well as Figment.

There’s even Annual Passholder-exclusive merchandise available.

And of course, if you just want some more generic runDisney merchandise to commemorate your experience, they have that too.

Guests are invited to attend the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex during the following dates and times: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

