runDisney Partners with Echelon Fitness and MISSION to Bring New Equipment and Products to Runners

runDisney has announced two new partnerships with Echelon Fitness and MISSION to make state-of-the-art equipment and products available to runners.
- Echelon Fitness has become runDisney’s newest sponsor, bringing its unique connected equipment, supportive community and on and offline experience to the popular race series starting in 2024.
- Echelon, the global fitness, wellness and sports leader, signed a multi-year deal aimed at helping runDisney runners elevate their fitness and wellness journeys at all races at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.
- Through this new relationship, Echelon will feature its innovative connected fitness equipment on-site at runDisney races and have a presence at runDisney yoga events, plus offer interactive demonstrations at runDisney race expos.
- What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible has expanded into an extensive line of smart bikes, strength machines, rowers, treadmills and fitness mirrors connected to a thriving supportive community.
- Members have access to more than 1,500 live classes and thousands of on-demand workout classes led by professional trainers through the Echelon app.
- Members can track performance and progress in real- time, compete on the interactive leaderboard and explore more than 2,000 off-equipment workouts, including yoga, meditation, boxing and core strength. And they can compete head-to-head with themselves, instructors or virtually through Echelon’s recently-announced interactive platform called Echelon Worlds.
- MISSION, a market leader in wearable cooling solutions, has also become an official sponsor of the popular runDisney race series, adding even more “coolness’’ to races at Disney Parks.
- MISSION, which signed a multi-year contract with runDisney, will showcase its broad range of innovative cooling products at runDisney race weekends at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.
- Established in 2008 by a world-renowned team of scientists, engineers, and world-class athletes, MISSION has pioneered innovative cooling solutions that not only address the immediate concerns of comfort and safety, but are also scientifically proven to improve efficiency and performance in the heat.
- Those will be especially useful for runDisney runners who will, for instance, get a MISSION cooling towel at the finish line of all races when the weather is unseasonably warm.
What they’re saying:
- runDisney Vice President Adam Ball: “Our runDisney series combines the magic of Disney with the exhilaration of running, making it a one-of-a-kind experience for our participants. By teaming up with Echelon, we will be able to bring even more convenient and enjoyable fitness options to our runDisney community and fans.”
- Echelon Fitness CEO Lou Lentine: “Echelon is committed to helping our members reach and cross their finish line –so what better way to do this than working with runDisney. Through this new collaboration, we are excited about joining with our members and runDisney runners on their fitness journeys – from pre-training to post workouts and even using our connected fitness equipment for runDisney virtual races from the comfort of their own homes. We can't wait to watch them cross these finish lines!"
- Ball: "Magic and miles have always been at the heart of runDisney and by teaming up with MISSION cooling, we're eager to bring a new level of cool innovation to the course.”
- MISSION co-founder and former pro football player Chris Valletta: “The heat can be major threat to our health and performance, which is why we have been focused on creating wearable cooling solutions for the most active people for the last 15 years – from pro athletes to laborers to weekend warriors and everyone in between – in ways that improve their comfort, safety and performance in the heat and we look forward to doing the same thing with thousands and thousands of runDisney runners. This collaboration with runDisney is another example of our commitment to bringing our scientifically proven cooling solutions to every race participant so they can experience the same benefits as millions have before them, helping to contribute to the most magical run experience ever.’’