runDisney Sets Dates for 2024-25 Events, Including New Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend

runDisney has revealed its exciting line-up for the 2024-25 race season, including an all-new Halloween-themed race coming to the Disneyland Resort.

Runners are going to have a scary-good time when the new Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend debuts next year at The Happiest Place on Earth.

The four-day runDisney race weekend is coming to the Disneyland Resort September 5th-8th, 2024, and will offer Halloween-themed kids races, yoga, a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon along with a ghoulish two-race challenge (10K and half marathon).

It’s going to be a frightfully fun experience for runners who will be treated to Halloween-themed on-course entertainment and enchanting encounters with some favorite Disney characters during the races, which take runners through the resort’s two theme parks and around the nearby Anaheim area.

Race registration opens February 13th, 2024 at runDisney.com.

The new race weekend kicks off the 2024-25 runDisney race season. Here’s the schedule: NEW! 2024 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend (September 5-8) at Disneyland Resort 2024 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend (October 31 – November 3) at Walt Disney World 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (January 8-12) at Walt Disney World Resort 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend (January 30- February 2) at Disneyland Resort 2025 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend (February 20-24) at Walt Disney World Resort 2025 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend (April 3-6) at Walt Disney World Resort



In addition to in-person races, runDisney also offers several virtual events, including the runDisney Virtual Series (June 1st – August 31st) and the runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas (December 1st – 31st).