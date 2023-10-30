runDisney Sets Dates for 2024-25 Events, Including New Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend

runDisney has revealed its exciting line-up for the 2024-25 race season, including an all-new Halloween-themed race coming to the Disneyland Resort.
- Runners are going to have a scary-good time when the new Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend debuts next year at The Happiest Place on Earth.
- The four-day runDisney race weekend is coming to the Disneyland Resort September 5th-8th, 2024, and will offer Halloween-themed kids races, yoga, a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon along with a ghoulish two-race challenge (10K and half marathon).
- It’s going to be a frightfully fun experience for runners who will be treated to Halloween-themed on-course entertainment and enchanting encounters with some favorite Disney characters during the races, which take runners through the resort’s two theme parks and around the nearby Anaheim area.
- Race registration opens February 13th, 2024 at runDisney.com.
- The new race weekend kicks off the 2024-25 runDisney race season. Here’s the schedule:
- NEW! 2024 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend (September 5-8) at Disneyland Resort
- 2024 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend (October 31 – November 3) at Walt Disney World Resort
- 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (January 8-12) at Walt Disney World Resort 2025
- Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend (January 30- February 2) at Disneyland Resort
- 2025 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend (February 20-24) at Walt Disney World Resort
- 2025 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend (April 3-6) at Walt Disney World Resort
- In addition to in-person races, runDisney also offers several virtual events, including the runDisney Virtual Series (June 1st – August 31st) and the runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas (December 1st – 31st).
