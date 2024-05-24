Raul Porto Sr., Co-Founder of Porto’s Bakery and Cafe, Passes Away at Age 92

Raul Porto Sr., the co-founder of the beloved Porto’s Bakery and Cafe chain in Southern California, has passed away at the age of 92, according to The Orange County Register.

The Porto family shared a message on the official Instagram for Porto’s Bakery and Cafe announcing the passing of Raul Porto Sr. He passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, May 22nd, surrounded by his loving family.

As stated in the post, “Raul Sr. was an extraordinary man who, alongside his wife Rosa, founded Porto’s Bakery from their home kitchen, selling cakes and pastries to friends and family. Raul Sr. would assist whenever he could, even while working at another local bakery. After several years, he was able to join Rosa full-time, dedicating himself to growing their business. Through their hard work, humility, and dedication, they transformed a small family endeavor into a cherished community treasure.”

Porto’s has been a beloved institution in the Southern California area over the last four decades, with locations in Northridge, Buena Park, Burbank, Downey, Glendale and West Covina. The chain will expand even further with a brand-new location opening in Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort within the next few years.

While the Porto family continues to run the Porto’s Bakery and Cafe locations, Raul and his wife Rosa retired several years ago to “focus on their family and reap the rewards of relaxation after building a successful family-run enterprise.” Rosa Porto passed away in 2019.

Raul Porto Sr. is survived by his children, Beatriz, Raul Jr., and Margarita.