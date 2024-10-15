Madame Leota Tiki Mug To Debut At Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar

Goblins and Ghoulies of Last Halloween, drink up your spirits in this collectible mug of Tiki! Okay, that didn’t work so well, but check out this new mug coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar later this month!

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting the Disneyland

Available only via mobile order on the Disneyland App, the Madame Leota Mug, themed to the famous character from the iconic Haunted Mansion

The same day, artist Tank Standing Buffalo will be on scene from 5:45 PM to 6:45 PM and 8:15 PM to 9:15 PM to sign the mugs.

The mobile order can be placed through the Trader Sam’s Mug Release via the Disneyland App as early as 7:00 AM pacific time on October 25th. These arrival windows will be for designated pickup hours between 5:00 PM and 10:00 PM.

A limited amount of the Fourth Edition Hatbox Ghost mug, as well as the Ursula Cauldron Mug will also be available for purchase at the location.

The mugs will be available for purchase at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel on October 26th.

This news was released via the Disney Eats Instagram page and specified that these would be coming to the Disneyland Resort

