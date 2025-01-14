Frozen Lavender Lemonade Available Soon Exclusively for Annual Passholders at EPCOT

Walt Disney World annual Passholders have the opportunity to purchase a refreshing specialty drink for a limited time starting January 21.
What's Happening
- Passholders are welcome to visit Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue at EPCOT during regular operating hours from January 21 to February 28, 2025 for an exclusive beverage.
- Here they can purchase the Frozen Lavender Lemonade, a refreshing mix of Minute Maid Premium Lemonade infused with lavender, showcasing the culinary impact of New Orleans on American cuisine.
- This frozen beverage also comes with a flower glow cube.
Important Information:
- To enter EPCOT, Passholders must have a valid admission ticket and a theme park reservation for EPCOT on the same day.
- However, entry is allowed without a reservation on specific good-to-go days or after 2:00 PM, subject to blockout dates.
- This offer is exclusively for Passholders of Walt Disney World Resort.
- When purchasing, Passholders must present their valid Annual Pass ID found in the "Tickets and Passes" section of the My Disney Experience app, along with a valid government-issued photo ID.
- Availability for this beverage is on a first-come, first-served basis.
- All offerings, operating hours, and locations are subject to change without notice.
