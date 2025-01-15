Manatees Removed from The Seas at EPCOT as Disney Transitions Facility to Shorter-Term Care

Inigo and Lil Joe have been relocated another accredited facility in Florida.
The Manatee exhibit within SeaBase at The Seas with Nemo & Friends has been temporarily closed, as the two resident manatees have been relocated to another facility.

What’s Happening:

  • Back in September, Walt Disney World announced that three dolphins and one manatee, Lou, would be relocated to other facilities in Florida.
  • Just a week later, Inigo joined Lil Joe as the park's resident manatees, but Inigo’s residence has proved to be short-lived.
  • Both manatees have now been moved to another accredited facility in Destin-Fort Walton Beach, The Gulfarium, where they will continue to rehabilitate this important species.
  • This is part of Disney’s new effort to utilize the facility for manatees in need of critical, shorter-term care.
  • This continues the statewide relocation initiative to assist in the ongoing recovery and protection of the species led by the MRP and FWS.
  • With this, the Manatee exhibit inside SeaBase has been temporarily closed, as Disney is currently preparing the facility to accept other manatees.
  • The Seas pavilion has recently seen some other changes, including introducing an interactive game inspired by the Nat Geo series OceanXplorers, as well as the refurbished Ocean Life exhibit.

