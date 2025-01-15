Manatees Removed from The Seas at EPCOT as Disney Transitions Facility to Shorter-Term Care

The Manatee exhibit within SeaBase at The Seas with Nemo & Friends has been temporarily closed, as the two resident manatees have been relocated to another facility.
What’s Happening:
- Back in September, Walt Disney World announced that three dolphins and one manatee, Lou, would be relocated to other facilities in Florida.
- Just a week later, Inigo joined Lil Joe as the park's resident manatees, but Inigo’s residence has proved to be short-lived.
- Both manatees have now been moved to another accredited facility in Destin-Fort Walton Beach, The Gulfarium, where they will continue to rehabilitate this important species.
- This is part of Disney’s new effort to utilize the facility for manatees in need of critical, shorter-term care.
- This continues the statewide relocation initiative to assist in the ongoing recovery and protection of the species led by the MRP and FWS.
- With this, the Manatee exhibit inside SeaBase has been temporarily closed, as Disney is currently preparing the facility to accept other manatees.
- The Seas pavilion has recently seen some other changes, including introducing an interactive game inspired by the Nat Geo series OceanXplorers, as well as the refurbished Ocean Life exhibit.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Space Mountain Celebrates 50 Years at the Magic Kingdom with Celebratory Moment
- Voices of Liberty Set to Debut New Costumes During EPCOT Festival of the Arts
- New Annual Passholder Magnet Featuring Ray the Firefly Available Soon at EPCOT
- Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Mobile Food Orders Can Now Be Tracked Outside the App
- Photos: Two Frontierland Signs Removed at the Magic Kingdom
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com