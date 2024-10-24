Photos: Ocean Life Exhbit at The Seas with Nemo & Friends Reopens After Refurbishment

Throughout the year, the EPCOT pavilion began updating its exhibit area, including aesthetic changes and a new interactive game inspired by National Geographic’s OceanXplorers that was added back in August.
EPCOT News:
- The Ocean Life exhibit at The Seas with Nemo & Friends has reopened after being under refurbishment since August.
- The exhibit officially reopened at the beginning of the month, featuring a handful of minor changes.
- The Ocean Life exhibit is located on the first floor of the pavilion. The updated area, which features eels, different types of corals and the fish that call them home, and various underwater plants, saw its tanks receive a nice cleaning and some minor lighting updates.
- This comes after several changes have been made to refresh the World Nature-located pavilion.
- Most recently, The Seas with Nemo & Friends saw the arrival of a new manatee named Inigo. He joins longtime resident of the aquarium Lil Joe.
